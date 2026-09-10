Ocean plastic cleanup effort gets fresh support from Kia

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Kia has been a global mission partner of The Ocean Cleanup since 2022. Picture:

Kia has renewed its electric vehicle (EV) fleet supplied to The Ocean Cleanup, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to ridding the world’s rivers and oceans of plastic.

Two Kia EV3s and two EV4s have been provided to support the organisation’s day-to-day operations at its Rotterdam, Netherlands, headquarters.

Plastic pollution is one of the world’s most serious environmental crises. Annual global plastic production spiked from 1.5-million tonnes in 1950 up to 430-million tonnes in 2024 and much of it ends up in rivers and oceans. Plastic takes between 20 and 500 years to break down and then only partially, by degrading into microplastics which harm human and animal health.

Boyan Slat is founder of The Ocean Cleanup. Picture: (THE OCEAN CLEANUP)

As of August 2026, the non-profit, founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, has collected more than 60-million kilograms of rubbish from aquatic ecosystems around the world. The Ocean Cleanup has set itself the target of removing 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040.

Its work includes operations in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, where it collected a record 55 tonnes of plastic during a single operation in 2023, and river interception projects aimed at stopping waste before it reaches the sea.

A limited-edition boot liner for the Kia EV3 was made from a material containing 40% recycled ocean plastic. Picture: (KIA)

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a massive collection of floating rubbish and plastic debris in the central North Pacific Ocean. The largest of the world’s five ocean garbage patches, it sits between Hawaii and California and is about three times the size of France.

The Ocean Cleanup completed its 100th ocean extraction in 2024 and is expanding its efforts through its 30 Cities Programme, which aims to intercept up to a third of river-borne plastic pollution by 2030.

Kia has been a global mission partner of The Ocean Cleanup since 2022, providing financial, technical, research and logistical support and vehicles.

Kia’s involvement extends beyond supplying vehicles, and it also recycles plastic recovered from the cleanup operations. One example is a limited-edition boot liner for the EV3, made from a material containing 40% recycled ocean plastic recovered from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Both EV3s supplied to The Ocean Cleanup are fitted with the liners.

Business Day