Updated Kia Sonet range launched in South Africa

Kia South Africa has updated its Sonet range with additional safety, technology and comfort features, while restructuring the model line-up.
The revised range introduces two new LS+ derivatives, available with either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). Positioned between the entry-level LS and LX, the LS+ brings six airbags to a lower point in the range. The entry-level LS remains the only Sonet derivative with two airbags.
The LS and LS+ are fitted with an eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with voice recognition, steering wheel audio controls and three USB ports. A rear-view camera, electric windows and side mirrors, manual air-conditioning and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument display are also standard. Both derivatives ride on 15-inch steel wheels with styled plastic covers.
The LX builds on the specification with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, 60:40 split-folding rear seats and a centre console armrest with integrated storage. It also gains electric side mirrors with integrated indicators and cruise control.
The EX adds front parking sensors, automatic folding side mirrors, LED daytime running lights and position lamps, a leather multi-function steering wheel and gear shifter, roof rails and a sunroof. The instrument cluster is upgraded to a larger 10.25-inch TFT unit, while the infotainment system remains the eight-inch unit used lower in the range.
The flagship SX is distinguished by its 10.25-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, synthetic leather seats, wireless charging pad, electrochromatic rear-view mirror and seven-speaker Bose sound system. It also receives LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps and LED front fog lights.
The SX is the only derivative fitted with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including lane-keep assist, lane-following assist and forward-collision assist, and drive mode select.
Electronic stability control and hill-start assist are standard across the range, along with ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
All Sonet models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm. The LS and LS+ are available with either a six-speed manual or CVT, while the LX, EX and SX are CVT-only. Kia said manual variants will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds, while CVT models will complete the sprint in 10.3 seconds. All variants have a top speed of 175km/h.
The Sonet has a 45l fuel tank, 385l luggage capacity and 190mm of ground clearance.
Pricing for the updated Kia Sonet range is:
- Sonet 1.5 MT LS: R284,995
- Sonet 1.5 MT LS+: R299,995
- Sonet 1.5 CVT LS: R314,995
- Sonet 1.5 CVT LS+: R329,995
- Sonet 1.5 CVT LX: R349,995
- Sonet 1.5 CVT EX: R379,995
- Sonet 1.5 CVT SX: R439,995
All Sonet models are covered by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, three-year/45,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance.
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