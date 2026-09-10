Updated Kia Sonet range launched in South Africa

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Pricing for the new Sonet range starts at R284,995. Picture:

Kia South Africa has updated its Sonet range with additional safety, technology and comfort features, while restructuring the model line-up.

The revised range introduces two new LS+ derivatives, available with either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). Positioned between the entry-level LS and LX, the LS+ brings six airbags to a lower point in the range. The entry-level LS remains the only Sonet derivative with two airbags.

The Sonet SX gets LED rear combination lamps. Picture: (Kia)

The LS and LS+ are fitted with an eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with voice recognition, steering wheel audio controls and three USB ports. A rear-view camera, electric windows and side mirrors, manual air-conditioning and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument display are also standard. Both derivatives ride on 15-inch steel wheels with styled plastic covers.

The LX builds on the specification with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, 60:40 split-folding rear seats and a centre console armrest with integrated storage. It also gains electric side mirrors with integrated indicators and cruise control.

A sunroof is standard from EX models up. Picture: (Kia)

The EX adds front parking sensors, automatic folding side mirrors, LED daytime running lights and position lamps, a leather multi-function steering wheel and gear shifter, roof rails and a sunroof. The instrument cluster is upgraded to a larger 10.25-inch TFT unit, while the infotainment system remains the eight-inch unit used lower in the range.

The flagship SX is distinguished by its 10.25-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, synthetic leather seats, wireless charging pad, electrochromatic rear-view mirror and seven-speaker Bose sound system. It also receives LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps and LED front fog lights.

Kia's 1.5l MPI engine powers the Sonet range. Picture: (Kia)

The SX is the only derivative fitted with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including lane-keep assist, lane-following assist and forward-collision assist, and drive mode select.

Electronic stability control and hill-start assist are standard across the range, along with ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Sonet EX and SX variants get a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. Picture: (Kia)

All Sonet models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm. The LS and LS+ are available with either a six-speed manual or CVT, while the LX, EX and SX are CVT-only. Kia said manual variants will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds, while CVT models will complete the sprint in 10.3 seconds. All variants have a top speed of 175km/h.

The Sonet has a 45l fuel tank, 385l luggage capacity and 190mm of ground clearance.

Pricing for the updated Kia Sonet range is:

Sonet 1.5 MT LS: R284,995

Sonet 1.5 MT LS+: R299,995

Sonet 1.5 CVT LS: R314,995

Sonet 1.5 CVT LS+: R329,995

Sonet 1.5 CVT LX: R349,995

Sonet 1.5 CVT EX: R379,995

Sonet 1.5 CVT SX: R439,995

All Sonet models are covered by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, three-year/45,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance.

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