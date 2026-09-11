Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is a 475kW limited special

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With only 30 units available, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung will be a rare sight on the world's roads. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Mercedes-AMG has unleashed its new CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung.

The second model in the German carmaker’s exclusive Mythos series, the first being the PureSpeed revealed in 2024, this high-performance coupé has been built to offer an uncompromising driving experience on both winding country roads and closed race circuits.

At 170kg lighter than the CLE 53 it shares its basic underpinnings with, this limited-edition model makes its presence known through a dramatic widebody design that sees the front and rear track increased by 60mm.

Said to enhance stability and cornering prowess, it also allowed Affalterbach’s engineers to bolt on a set of unique 20-inch forged AMG Performance wheels shod with 305/30 tyres up front and 335/30 tyres at the rear.

Exclusive paint finish blends from Mojave Silver Magno to Obsidian Black Magno. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Adding to the car’s undeniable visual presence are widened front fenders with integrated air outlets, a redesigned front apron with large cooling ducts, a motorsport-inspired bonnet with a central cold-air intake, as well as a newly developed rear apron with diffuser.

The coup de grâce, of course, is a gigantic manually adjustable rear wing mounted on a reinforced boot lid.

All these elements, along with the roof and side sill panels, are constructed out of lightweight carbon fibre. Evidence of further weight saving can be found in the polycarbonate rear and side windows.

From the factory, the Spezialanfertigung wears an exclusive paint finish, with the front section finished in Mojave Silver Magno, while the bodywork from the B-pillar rearwards is painted in Obsidian Black Magno. Contrasting AMG crests adorn the driver’s and passenger’s doors.

Mercedes-AMG says the Spezialanfertigung can generate well over 250kg of downforce at top speed. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Under the bonnet, the Spezialanfertigung packs a highly tuned 4.0l twin-turbocharged “hot-vee” V8 engine putting out 475kW and 850Nm of torque. It features a flat-plane crankshaft, three separate cooling circuits and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system.

Mercedes-AMG stripped out the all-wheel-drive system fitted to the CLE 53, meaning that the motor’s full complement of power is sent directly to the rear wheels via an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.

With launch control activated, Mercedes claims the 1,895kg Spezialanfertigung will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 11.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 310km/h.

Stripped-out interior prioritises reduced weight and heightened driver involvement. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Keeping all this power and fury in check is an AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system and a chassis supported by a bespoke steel coil-over suspension system jointly developed by Mercedes-AMG and KW Automotive. The latter is fully adjustable, with dampers offering independently configurable low-speed and high-speed rebound and compression settings.

Other go-faster tech includes nine-stage selectable AMG traction control and a front diffuser that can be manually switched from Street to Race position, thereby accelerating airflow under the vehicle. This creates the Venturi effect, which increases front-axle downforce and improves steering response at higher speeds.

Combined with the rear spoiler and the rest of the coupé’s aerodynamic aids, Mercedes-AMG says the Spezialanfertigung generates well over 250kg of downforce at top speed.

Optional Performance Package adds a six-point harness for both the driver and passenger. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Inside, you’ll find a cabin stripped of its lardy rear seats and acoustic insulation materials. Comfort features have been reduced and the sound system has been simplified to save additional weight.

Added to the mix are ultra-lightweight, high-end racing bucket seats with pronounced lateral support, a roll-over bar, lightweight carbon-fibre door panels and an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Dinamica artificial suede material.

Tick the box on the optional Performance Package and you’ll gain a six-point harness for both the driver and passenger.

Only 30 Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung models are destined for production and every last one of them has already been spoken for.

TimesLIVE