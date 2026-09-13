Affordable Changan Star business workhorses launched in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Available in five body styles, including bakkie dropside, van and boxy body variants. Picture:

Jameel Motors South Africa, the importer of Changan, has launched a budget-priced range of light commercials.

Available in five body styles, including bakkie dropside, van, and boxy body variants, the Star range is priced between R189,000 and R219,000, positioning it as among the most affordable business workhorses available in South Africa.

The single cab dropside offers what Jameel Motors says is a class-leading payload of 1,090kg, while the double cab dropside carries 1,070kg, which is about 45% more than the segment’s best-selling competitor. The box body has a payload of 985kg, the panel van 710kg and the mini van 670kg.

All versions are powered by a 1.25l petrol engine producing outputs of 72kW and 119Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels.

Claimed fuel consumption is 7.5l per 100km for the dropside models and box body and 7.1l per 100km for the panel van and mini van. With a 40l fuel tank, a driving range of more than 500km between refuels is expected.

The cabin has been designed for driver comfort over long working hours, with cooler cloth-trimmed seats across the range, with reclining functionality in the double cab dropside and mini van. Three-point seatbelts are fitted throughout.

The cabins have cloth-trimmed seats and aircon. Picture: (CHANGAN)

Every model comes standard with air conditioning and heating, and the mini van also features rear air conditioning.

Durable PVC flooring is designed for simple cleaning, while standard equipment includes a power socket for charging mobile devices and a multimedia system offering AM/FM radio, USB connectivity, and MP3 playback. Other conveniences include electric windows on the single cab and double cab and central locking on the double cab.

Besides being affordable, the Changan Star range has been conceived with convenience in mind, says Marinus Venter, country manager at Jameel Motors South Africa. “We’re confident that there is something in the Star Range for every business owner who needs a light commercial vehicle.”

Every model in the Star range is backed by a five-year/200,000km warranty, including five years/200,000km of 24/7 roadside assistance. Service and maintenance plans are available as optional extras.

PRICING

Star Single Cab Dropside - R189,000

Star Double Cab Dropside - R199,000

Star Panel Van - R204,000

Star Box Body - R219,000

Star Mini Van - R219,000

Business Day