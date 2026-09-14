Marc Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP and takes title lead

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Marc Marquez celebrates after winning in Misano and taking the championship lead for the first time this season. Picture:

Ducati’s Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday to top the MotoGP championship standings after Aprilia’s polesitter Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of the lead at his home circuit in Misano.

Bezzecchi had finished second in Saturday’s sprint, but the Italian rider crashed on lap one, much to the shock and disappointment of the home fans.

The victory was Marquez’s fifth of the season as the seven-time MotoGP champion took the chequered flag to lead the championship for the first time this season. His brother Alex of Gresini Racing was second while KTM’s Pedro Acosta was third.

Marquez’s victory moved him level with Jorge Martin on 274 points after the Aprilia rider finished fifth, but Ducati’s reigning champion moved to the top having won more races this season.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished 19th.

Reuters