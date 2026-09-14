Volkswagen’s Mission Efficiency EV sets three world records

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The shape of the Mission Efficiency mirrors that of the XL1. Picture:

Volkswagen has channelled the spirit of its ultra-efficient XL1 with the new Mission Efficiency, an electric prototype designed to demonstrate efficiency technologies intended for its next generation of EVs.

The resemblance to the XL1, unveiled in 2013 as a plug-in hybrid designed to travel 100km on less than one litre of diesel, is hard to miss. But while the XL1 relied on a small diesel-electric powertrain, the Mission Efficiency is powered entirely by electricity and uses production technology sourced from Volkswagen’s forthcoming ID. Polo.

The prototype has achieved three claimed world records, including a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.158. Volkswagen claims this makes it the most aerodynamically efficient road-legal car.

The XL1 used a plug-in hybrid system combining a 0.8L two-cylinder TDI engine with an electric motor. Picture: (VW)

It also recorded energy consumption of 6.48kWh/100km during an “ideal trip” test, conducted at a constant 68km/h on a level surface with auxiliary systems such as the air conditioning switched off.

More relevant to real-world driving was a 1,278.36km journey from Volkswagen’s development centre in Wolfsburg, Germany, to Vienna, Austria, via Poznań in Poland and Olmütz in the Czech Republic.

The Mission Efficiency averaged 7.51kWh/100km over the journey, including charging losses, or 6.89kWh/100km without them. The route was completed at an average speed of 67.72km/h, with a maximum speed of 138km/h.

Its 54.9kWh net battery was recharged only once during the trip. On arrival in Vienna, the car still had a claimed remaining range of 164km.

The Mission Efficiency sports a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.158. Picture: (VW )

Production-based powertrain

Despite its low energy consumption, Volkswagen says the Mission Efficiency uses technology derived from its upcoming production models.

Its 99kW electric motor and high-voltage battery are derived from the upcoming ID. Polo. The motor is mounted at the front and is intended for use in Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform-based electric cars with front-wheel drive.

The Mission Efficiency's electric motor and high-voltage battery are derived from the upcoming ID. Polo. Picture: (VW )

Volkswagen says the motor’s low weight and efficiency are key contributors to the prototype’s energy consumption, with much of the remaining efficiency coming from its aerodynamic design.

The company says that above 80km/h, the Mission Efficiency uses more than 30% less energy than the standard ID. Polo. At 140km/h, it claims the prototype requires roughly the same amount of energy as an ID. Polo travelling at 100km/h.

The Mission Efficiency measures 4,775mm long and 1,392mm high. Picture: (VW )

Designed around aerodynamics

Measuring 4,775mm long and just 1,392mm high, the Mission Efficiency is a low-slung 2+2 coupé with 481l of luggage space.

Its 0.158 Cd figure is achieved through a combination of a teardrop-shaped body, a relatively small frontal area of 2.08m², active cooling air flaps, covered rear wheels and a fully enclosed underbody.

While it lacks the dramatic butterfly doors used on the XL1, the Mission Efficiency has frameless windows and door handles integrated into the bodywork to minimise disruption to airflow.

The Mission Efficiency’s body combines components from the ID. Polo with a self-supporting aluminium structure and sections made from carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer and aramid composite.

Volkswagen says the car was designed to accommodate four occupants. The front seats offer unrestricted space, while the two rear seats are intended for passengers up to about 1.60m tall.

Additional storage is provided beneath the rear seats and in the sides of the body, including space for the charging cable.

The prototype’s tyres were developed with Continental, based on the EcoContact 7 range. Picture: (VW )

Wheels and tyres

Volkswagen has also paid considerable attention to the wheels and tyres, which the company says account for between 25% and 30% of the car’s aerodynamic resistance.

At the front, the wheel arches closely follow the radius of the tyres to reduce turbulence. Patented deflectors on the inside of the wheels prevent air from entering the rims, while flat, aerodynamically optimised hubcaps smooth the airflow over their outer faces.

The prototype’s tyres were developed with Continental, based on the EcoContact 7 range.

They have a claimed rolling resistance of 4.9kg per tonne, which Volkswagen says is about 25% below the threshold for the EU’s highest-rated Class A tyres.

The tyre’s sidewalls and tread compound have both been optimised to reduce energy losses as the tyres roll.

The two rear seats are intended for passengers up to approximately 1.60m tall. Picture: (VW )

Regenerative braking

The front suspension and hydraulic brakes are derived from the ID. Polo, with a MacPherson strut arrangement used at the front.

At the rear, Volkswagen has fitted an electromechanical brake system. It reduces friction losses and eliminates the need for some brake lines and brake fluid. It also allows more flexible brake-force distribution.

Volkswagen says this can improve regenerative braking while contributing to stability when cornering.

The system was developed with technology company Aumovio, which also supplies the braking system for the ID. Polo.

The Mission Efficiency has received EU road approval and meets the relevant safety, strength and crash requirements.

A 370W photovoltaic system is integrated into the car's glass roof and boot lid. Picture: (VW )

Solar-assisted range

A 370W photovoltaic system is integrated into the car’s glass roof and boot lid. It supplies electricity to the vehicle’s auxiliary systems and, depending on the season, location and weather, Volkswagen says it can add up to 30km of range per day.

Weight reduction has also been used to improve efficiency. The cabin features lightweight interior panels, while a portable Bluetooth speaker replaces a conventional built-in speaker system.

There is no dedicated infotainment screen either. Instead, Volkswagen’s “bring your own device” concept allows occupants to use a smartphone or tablet as the vehicle’s display.

The Mission Efficiency is not being presented as a production model, but rather as a technology demonstrator. Volkswagen’s broader aim is to show how much efficiency can be extracted from technology intended for mass-produced electric vehicles.