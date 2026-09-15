iCaur V23 passes 100,000 global sales mark

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In South Africa the electric iCaur V23 sold 496 units in its first three full months to the end of August. Picture:

The iCaur V23 electric SUV has passed 100,000 global sales less than two years after its launch, with the model also accounting for the bulk of the Chinese brand’s sales since it entered South Africa in May.

iCaur is part of Chery Group and was established globally in 2023 as a new energy vehicle (NEV) brand focused on electric and intelligent mobility.

Launched in December 2024, the boxy and charismatic V23 is now sold in more than 20 markets. In South Africa, iCaur sold 655 vehicles in its first three full months to the end of August, of which 496 were V23s. The other model range sold locally is the 03T, and the larger V27 will soon be added to the range.

Monthly iCaur sales locally rose from 160 units in June to 243 in July and 252 in August. The V23 accounted for 78% of iCaur’s sales in August and about 76% of its year-to-date total.

The model has also recorded strong sales in several other markets. More than 7,500 V23s have been sold in Thailand, while the model led its segment in Malaysia in July, when local assembly began. In Hong Kong, it accounted for 13% of new-vehicle sales in June before becoming the territory’s best-selling new vehicle in July.

The V23 is a compact, upright SUV measuring 4,220mm in length. It is available in South Africa with either two- or four-wheel drive, with the latter adding dual-motor propulsion. With a 210mm ground clearance, the all-wheel drive version has some off-road capability despite its primarily road-going role.

The model has a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating and received a Red Dot Award for Design Concept in 2026.

Business Day