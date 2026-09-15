Volvo more than doubles electric range of XC60 and XC90 hybrids

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The XC60 can travel up to 200km electrically, while the XC90 offers up to 160km of electric range. Picture:

Volvo has launched new long-range plug-in hybrids which are expected to arrive in South Africa during the first half of 2027.

The Swedish carmaker sees these long-range XC60 and XC90 hybrids as a key part of its bridge to a fully electric future.

Their electric ranges are more than two and a half times better than existing plug-in hybrid variants. This is thanks to a new, larger-capacity, floor-integrated battery and a more powerful electric motor, while the petrol engine can take over when needed. Both cars also remain available as mild hybrids.

The new XC60, which also has a design update, delivers a claimed WLTP electric range of up to 200km on a single charge, and the XC90 provides up to 160km. Volvo does not quote their combined petrol-electric ranges.

“The XC60 is our best-selling model of all time, while the XC90 marked the beginning of our premium journey,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president & CEO at Volvo Cars. “Now, as long-range plug-in hybrids, they build on those legacies and, together with the all-electric EX60, give us our strongest-ever electrified offering in the mid-size SUV segment.”

The XC60’s facelift includes a new grille and tailgate, and restyled “Thor’s Hammer” Matrix LED headlights to give the executive SUV a more contemporary, dynamic look.

Inside, a new dashboard and door panel design, wood decor and Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather accentuate what Volvo calls a calm, Scandinavian-inspired cabin, with interior illumination adding a sophisticated ambience.

The XC60 adds the company’s latest active safety technology. If a potential collision is detected, the car can respond in real time by warning the driver or stepping in to help avoid or reduce the impact with automatic emergency braking or steering around the danger, and can alert occupants of an approaching cyclist before a door is opened.

The XC60 also comes with a wide range of advanced driver support features that work in the background, enabled by an upgraded sensing set including radars, cameras and other sensors. Features such as lane change assist and a 360-degree camera with 3D view help drivers feel more aware behind the wheel.

Business Day