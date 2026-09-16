James Dean Porsche 550 Spyder reborn as a downsized EV

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The iconic Porsche 550 Spyder has been reimagined as a smaller, fully electric collector’s car by UK-based Hedley Studios, with the Porsche 550 J created to mark 75 years of Porsche Motorsport.

The officially licensed recreation is about 80% the size of the original, measuring about 2.9m long and 1.2m wide. It can accommodate two people and is powered by a 48V electric drivetrain producing about 8kW, or 16kW with the optional RS Package. The top speed is about 80km/h.

The 550 J can accommodate a driver and passenger. Picture: (Porsche)

The 550 J is not road legal and is aimed at collectors and design enthusiasts.

The original 550 Spyder was developed for racing and competed in the 1954 Carrera Panamericana, where Porsche factory drivers Hans Herrmann and Jaroslav Juhan finished third and fourth overall. The lightweight sports cars also secured a class victory against competitors with considerably larger engines, helping establish the Carrera name that Porsche continues to use today.

The 550 Spyder is also remembered for its association with actor James Dean, who was killed in a road crash in California in 1955 while driving his 550 Spyder, nicknamed Little Bastard, to a racing event in Salinas.

The 550 J is powered by a 48V electric drivetrain producing approximately 8kW, or 16kW with the optional RS Package. Picture: (Porsche)

For the 550 J project, Porsche gave Hedley Studios access to its archives and provided guidance throughout development. Each car is handcrafted at the company’s facility in Bicester, UK.

Customers can choose from a range of Porsche colours and motorsport-inspired liveries, while the Bespoke programme allows for further customisation.

The Porsche 550 J is now available to order through Hedley Studios.

TimesLIVE