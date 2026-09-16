Punchy new GWM P500 diesel undercuts premium bakkie rivals

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The new GWM bakkie is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises. Picture:

GWM South Africa has added a new flagship to its P500 diesel bakkie range, at prices that significantly undercut legacy rivals in the premium double cab market.

Available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises, the Chinese bakkie is powered by a new 3l turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, becoming the first model in the local range to use the new engine.

Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the engine produces 170kW and 620Nm, making it one of South Africa’s most powerful diesel bakkies and a big jump over the 135kW/480Nm offered by the GWM P500 2.4l turbodiesel.

With 385Nm available from just 1,000rpm, the strong low-rev torque is designed to improve response when pulling away, climbing inclines or carrying heavy loads, while the bakkie can tow up to 3.5 tonnes.

GWM says the engine has undergone extensive durability testing, including million-kilometre test-bench testing and full-vehicle validation.

Refinement has also been a focus, and GWM says the engine’s noise and vibration are comparable with those of a premium petrol engine.

The P500 combines bakkie capability with a luxurious cabin. Features include a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a head-up display. The premium leather seats feature massage, heating, ventilation, power adjustment and memory functions, while additional sound insulation is used to reduce road and wind noise.

Safety equipment includes Level 2 driver-assistance systems, with intelligent and adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. A 360-degree surround-view camera with transparent-chassis functionality is designed to improve visibility when manoeuvring and driving off-road.

The premium leather seats feature massage, heating, ventilation, power adjustment and memory functions. Picture: (GWM)

The P500 has seven airbags and a body structure comprising more than 85% high-strength steel.

“The introduction of the 3l diesel responds directly to demand for greater performance from the P500 diesel without compromising on the level of comfort that our customers have become accustomed to,” says Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa.

The P500 3l Diesel is available in two grades, Super Luxury 4x2 (R724,900) and Ultra Luxury 4x4 (R799,900) — prices that offer attractive-looking value in a segment where competitors from Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen cost more than R1m.

Both versions are sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven years of unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.

The models are available through selected GWM dealerships nationwide.

Business Day