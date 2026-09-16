Rolls-Royce brings hummingbird to life in Phantom commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The sky’s the limit when Rolls-Royce clients order their dream cars. Picture:

Rolls-Royce Bespoke tailors the British firm’s luxury cars so no two need look the same, and there’s almost no limit to individual clients’ flights of fancy.

The latest one-off is the Hummingbird, a Phantom Extended private commission created through the company’s Private Office Dubai as a tribute to a client’s wife.

The car is inspired by a hummingbird’s distinctive colours and iridescent feathers. It marks a first for Rolls-Royce, with abalone shell used in the car’s marquetry.

The natural iridescence of abalone shell produces a blue-green lustre as it catches the light. Rolls-Royce combines it with mother-of-pearl to recreate the shimmering feathers of a hummingbird across the car’s interior.

The car is inspired by a hummingbird’s distinctive colours and iridescent feathers. Picture: (ROLLS-ROYCE)

A hummingbird features on each of the rear picnic tables, and a botanical design appears on the rear waterfall panel between the rear seats.

Creating the marquetry took more than nine months. Abalone shell is thin and brittle, presenting the craftspeople with a new technical challenge. Six different techniques were tested before they developed a method that could meet Rolls-Royce’s standards for precision and durability.

Each piece of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl was laser-cut slightly larger than required and then filed by hand to its final shape. The individual pieces were fitted together with extremely fine seams, particularly in the hummingbird’s wings.

The three marquetry panels contain 53 pieces each on the picnic tables and 84 pieces in the botanical motif. Once the pieces had been cut and fitted, each panel required a further eight hours of work, resulting in 45 hours of finishing across the three panels.

Creating the abalone shell marquetry took more than nine months. Picture: (Tom Bunning)

The interior uses ash burr veneer as the background to the marquetry, with silver birch, cut from a single log selected for its grain pattern, incorporated into the picnic table designs.

The seats are trimmed in creme light leather with moccasin and tan detailing, complemented by seashell carpets and a starlight headliner.

The exterior continues the theme with a two-tone finish combining wildberry on the lower body with white sands above. A hand-applied white sands coachline runs along the car, incorporating a painted hummingbird.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended is an ultra-luxury sedan with an extra 220mm of legroom compared to the standard model.

It is powered by a 6.75l twin-turbo V12 engine with outputs of 420kW and 900 Nm.

Business Day