Volkswagen’s most powerful GTI yet — and it’s electric

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The ID.3 GTI has numerous design references to half a century of GTI history.

By Motoring Staff

Volkswagen is marking 50 years of the GTI badge with its most powerful production version yet: the new electric ID.3 GTI.

Since the original Golf GTI arrived in 1976, the badge has become synonymous with performance, everyday usability and a distinctive visual identity. The ID.3 GTI carries those traditions into the electric era.

The electric hot hatch is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing outputs of 240kW and 545Nm, with 0-100km/h taking a claimed 5.6 seconds while top speed is limited to 200km/h. A 79kWh battery provides a claimed range of up to 601km, while DC charging at up to 183kW can take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes.

The ID.3 GTI also aims to replicate the handling character that has defined its predecessors. A low centre of gravity, adaptive DCC sports suspension, progressive steering and a dedicated GTI driving mode are designed to deliver an involving driving experience.

The ID.3 GTI has numerous design references to its half-century of GTI history, most noticeably the red stripe across the front, a direct link to the red grille surround of the original Golf GTI. The honeycomb grille, red accents and motorsport-inspired splitter continue the visual language established by generations of cars bearing the iconic badge.

The colour palette includes the traditional GTI choices of red, black, white and silver, along with grey. Inside, red-and-black trim dominates, while the sport seats feature a modern interpretation of the tartan pattern used in the original GTI. A red 12 o’clock marker on the sports steering wheel provides another familiar performance-car touch.

The sport seats feature a modern interpretation of the tartan pattern used in the original GTI. Picture: Volkswagen (VOLKSWAGEN)

Pressing the illuminated GTI button activates the dedicated driving mode, sharpening the power delivery, steering and chassis settings while enabling launch control. The instruments also switch to a GTI-specific display, while an artificial combustion-engine sound plays in the background.

Despite its sporting focus, the ID.3 GTI retains the practicality expected of a modern GTI, with everyday space and optional features including a panoramic sunroof, massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display.

Vehicle-to-load capability can also power external devices, while an optional bicycle-carrier system adds further versatility.

Pre-sales in Germany are scheduled to begin in early 2027. Volkswagen South Africa says the ID.3 GTI is not under consideration for local sale.