Motoring

Chery Tiggo 8 Apex I with unique looks lands in SA at R569,900

Turbocharged power and efficient fuel consumption headline new model

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The new Tiggo 8 Apex I features a redesigned front and rear appearance from its cousins with updated luxuries. (CHERY SA)

Chinese brand Chery South Africa has introduced the new Tiggo 8 Apex I model. The newcomer is somewhat of a swankier standalone model with a redesigned front fascia and updated features. The rest of the local seven-seater range retains the current styling.

Apex I model also benefits from sharper LED headlights including a full-width LED rear light bar. Perched on multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels, a 50W wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, heated, ventilated and massage electric front seats with lumbar support for the driver, and a power-adjustable leg rest are some of standard cabin amenities.

A rear button allows second-row passengers to adjust the position of the front passenger seat for more legroom, and the specification also includes a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, a smart key, and a 540-degree high-definition reversing camera system.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6l petrol four-cylinder engine producing 137kW and 275Nm delivered to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Claimed combined fuel consumption is 7.7l/100km, and the company says the model returns a theoretical 740km driving range from the 57l fuel tank.

It's powered by the conventional turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. (CHERY SA)

Safety equipment extends to seven airbags, tyre-pressure monitor, and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (Adas) including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

The new model will be available in three exterior colours — Khaki white, Carbon black and Bamboo grey.

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Apex I is sold as standard with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan, and the first owner also receives the 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty.

Price

Chery Tiggo 8 Apex I — R569,900


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