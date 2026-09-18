Motorsport champion Robert Wolk shot dead in Kempton Park

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Robert Wolk's career spanned almost three decades, and he enjoyed success across karting, single-seaters, touring cars and other forms of circuit racing. Picture:

The motorist fatally shot in Kempton Park on Wednesday has been identified as well-known motorsport champion Robert Wolk.

The Simola Hillclimb, the event at which Wolk excelled in March, paid tribute to the racer.

“Robbie was a fierce competitor, a multiple South African champion and a familiar face on the Hill. His talent behind the wheel was undeniable, and in 2026 he again proved just how formidable he was, claiming the King of the Hill title. His loss will be deeply felt throughout the wider South African motorsport community.⁣"

The Extreme Festival in Cape Town, at which Wolk was due to perform this week, said: “Robert was more than a multiple South African champion and fellow competitor; he was a friend to us all, always positive, always smiling.”

Motorsport South Africa said Wolk was “a hugely respected figure”.

His career spanned almost three decades and success across karting, single-seaters, touring cars, and other forms of circuit racing.

“His list of achievements is extensive, including South African Junior GP Karting Championship titles in 1995 and 1997, multiple Formula Ford championships, the 2013 SA Formula Volkswagen Championship, the 2015 SA Formula 1600 Championship, the 2021 and 2022 SA GTC Championships, and the 2024 SA Touring Cars Championship.

“He was awarded South African Junior Protea Colours in 1998 and later received his Senior Protea Colours in 2022.

“Robert continued to add to that remarkable career in 2026. In May, he won his second Simola Hillclimb King of the Hill title, and in June, he returned to South African Touring Cars with a victory at Aldo Scribante.

“Robert’s passion for racing remained clear right to the end. He was still competing at the national level and was due to race at Killarney this weekend. His passing leaves a profound void.

“Robert will be remembered not only for the championships and victories he achieved but also for the passion, commitment, and sportsmanship he brought to the sport throughout his career.”

Wolk’s death is under police investigation. No arrests have yet been made. The details are yet to be verified, but he had stopped on the side of the road in his Audi after a minor collision with another vehicle. It is alleged that an argument ensued after he wanted details for insurance purposes. As he was walking away from the altercation, he was shot in the back.

Tributes are being shared on social media by people who knew Wolk. These include: