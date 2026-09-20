Acosta beats Martin to claim maiden MotoGP win in Austria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pedro Acosta claimed the first MotoGP victory of his career in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pedro Acosta claimed the first MotoGP victory of his career in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, bouncing back from his sprint-race crash to beat world championship leader Jorge Martin at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring circuit.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who qualified third before crashing out while leading Saturday’s sprint, seized the lead from polesitter Martin on lap nine of the 28-lap race and never looked back.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez endured a frustrating weekend as Ducati lacked the outright pace of the Aprilias. The reigning MotoGP champion qualified second but slipped back on the opening lap and finished fifth.

South Africa’s Brad Binder finished sixth.

Reuters