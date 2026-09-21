LONG-TERM REVIEW | Ford Tourneo Custom Sport puts style into practicality

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There is no shortage of choice in South Africa’s MPV market, with the most recent arrivals being the new Volkswagen Caravelle and Renault Trafic Passenger, launched in the past few months.

They have bolstered a vibrant segment already populated by people carriers such as the VW Transporter, Toyota Quantum, Kia Carnival, Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo Custom and Mercedes-Benz Vito, all multi-seaters that cater to large families or serve the corporate transport market.

In terms of space, practicality and modularity, there is nothing to beat them, but how do you choose from the growing herd?

When it was time to select a workhorse for several long-distance trips we had planned, we took a Ford Tourneo Custom Sport for an extended test over the past several months.

We opted for the Ford partly because it seemed like a great package, with its frugal and punchy diesel engine and multi-seat practicality. But that applies to most vehicles in the segment. Our decision ultimately came down to those racy stripes, which give the Tourneo Custom Sport a uniquely playful character in a category generally characterised by conservative styling.

Priced at R1,232,000, the Custom Sport is the trendy cousin in Ford’s three-model Tourneo family, which also has the baseline Trend variant (R1,117,500) and luxurious Titanium X flagship (R1,278,500).

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of style, we decided, and having our prosaic motoring needs wrapped in a sporty shell.

The eight-seater Ford has not disappointed. We’ve undertaken some long road trips, including to Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Karoo, and the Tourneo has proved an immensely practical companion.

Have stripes, will travel. The Custom Sport is the trendy version in Ford’s three-model Tourneo family. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

Its biggest test was the Afrikaburn festival, a 2,600km round trip between Johannesburg and the Tankwa Karoo, where the Ford had to lug all our camping gear and food for a week-long stay in the desert. Nothing is supplied at the venue, and you have to bring everything with you, even water. For the trip, we took out all the rear seats and turned the Tourneo into a two-seater van that hauled a mountain of gear, which it swallowed without complaint.

Loading and unpacking the bus is made easy by the presence of three large portals: a manual tailgate and two electrically operated sliding doors. With all the rear seats removed, the Tourneo has enough space for two people to sleep in and was on standby to serve as a mobile home if the Afrikaburn weather turned bad enough to vacate our tent. Fortunately, the wind and the rain stayed away.

The last 150km to Tankwa is a savagely rough, rippled dirt road that makes you question whether you should have stayed at home, and we feared all the rough shaking would cause permanent rattles. It didn’t, and Ford’s bus seems solidly built.

Apart from that particularly dismal gravel section, the Tourneo Custom delivered a comfortable ride on its compliant suspension and high-profile tyres, even on scarred roads. It has great long-distance comfort, with comfortable seats that are adjustable for legroom and backrest angle and folding armrests. Passengers in all three rows have their own USB ports to keep devices charged, an important contributor to family harmony.

Bicycles fit standing up in the large and modular cabin. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

Long-distance trips also brought to light the user-friendliness of the Tourneo’s lane-keeping assist, which isn’t as intrusive as in some vehicles. It just makes gentle steering nudges to keep you in a lane.

A driver-assist feature that became bothersome was the frequent reminder to keep my hands on the wheel, even when I was doing so. You don’t want a vehicle scolding you for keeping a gentle hand on the tiller; some tuning of the system’s sensitivity is required, methinks.

The Tourneo Custom has proven frugal on our various travels, averaging 8.1l/100km and at times dipping into the sevens, which is an impressive feat for a bus of this size. We’ve also topped up a few times with AdBlue, used to reduce harmful exhaust emissions in modern diesel engines. It costs about R400-R630 for a 10l bottle, which lasts about 5,000km.

Our time with the Ford has come to an end, and we will miss its practicality, stretch-out space and shape-shifting interior that allows a Rubik’s Cube of passenger and cargo permutations.

We wanted Ford to fit a towbar so we could attach a bicycle rack, but that never materialised, so we just carried the bikes inside the vehicle. It’s an easy fit and they stand upright.

The Tourneo proved itself as an enormously practical long-distance workhorse, while the Sport styling gave it some personality. Underneath the stripes, it is a versatile machine, equally at home swallowing camping gear, bicycles and luggage or carrying a full complement of passengers in long-distance comfort.

You get spoilt with all that space. Going back to a regular car or SUV feels a little claustrophobic.

Business Day