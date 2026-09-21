Paramount’s new Mbada brings agility to armoured vehicles

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The Mbada 10-tonne 4x4 light armoured vehicle was unveiled at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in Tshwane. Picture:

South African-founded aerospace and defence company Paramount has unveiled the Mbada 4x4 light armoured modular vehicle (LAMV) as a multi-role platform capable of operating across a broad spectrum of missions.

It was unveiled at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition that took place from September 16 to 20 at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane.

Designed as a highly adaptable, modular and mission-configurable platform, Mbada addresses the demand for lighter and more agile armoured vehicles.

Named after the leopard in Shona, Mbada embodies the lightweight, speed, agility, strength and adaptability of one of Africa’s most formidable predators.

“The name reflects the vehicle’s core design philosophy: combining high mobility, substantial protection and power to enable forces to outmanoeuvre threats and operate effectively across complex environments,” said Lindiwe Tshabalala, CEO of Paramount South Africa.

Mbada’s modular architecture enables it to be configured for a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, internal security, border protection, special forces operations, troop transport and homeland security.

It was co-developed with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), the defence arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, as a 4x4 light armoured mobility platform for armed forces across India, Africa, South Asia and other international markets.

The vehicle is designed to operate where traditional heavier armoured platforms may be constrained by terrain, infrastructure or the need for rapid tactical movement.

At approximately 10 tonnes kerb weight, Mbada is powered by a 336kW six-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 1,627Nm of torque and giving it a top speed of 110km/h. The all-wheel-drive vehicle has a six-speed automatic transmission, a two-speed lockable transfer case and independent front and rear suspension.

Despite its relatively lightweight configuration, Mbada delivers significant levels of protection, with Stanag 4569 Level 1 and Level 2 ballistic protection and Level 2a and 2b blast protection, including protection against a 6kg TNT-equivalent mine beneath the wheel or hull.

Mbada accommodates a crew of four, comprising a driver, commander and two additional crew members, with four side doors and a turret ring. The vehicle is available in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

Paramount Group, founded in South Africa in 1994, maintains a regional headquarters in Midrand but operates globally.

Business Day