Three suspects arrested for Robert Wolk murder

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Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of South African motorsport champion Robert Wolk in Kempton Park last week.

The 41-year-old was fatally shot in Esther Park on Wednesday afternoon following a minor collision with another vehicle. It is alleged that an argument ensued and he was shot in the back as he was walking away from the altercation.

The EMPD confirmed that the suspects fled the scene in a blue VW Jetta 5 sedan.

A case of murder was opened at Sebenza SAPS for further investigation. Upon verification, the getaway vehicle was found to be linked to two other cases of hijacking and murder.

Following credible information received, a joint intelligence-driven operation was activated comprising the EMPD northern region task team, SAPS crime intelligence, and Blue Hawks Security, said EMPD media liaison officer Thabiso Makgato.

“Within 24 hours of the incident, the team worked tirelessly to track and intercept the suspects. One suspect was apprehended in the Spartan area, while two other suspects were arrested at Enhlanzeni Hostel, together with the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.

“One suspect led officers to a house at Allandale Farm in Mayibuye, where a Beretta pistol with a filed-off serial number and 17 rounds of live ammunition, believed to have been used in the murder, was recovered,” he said.

The three suspects have been detained and will face charges of possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle, murder, and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

The suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in court.

Business Day