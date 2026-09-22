FIRST DRIVE | Nissan Tekton launches in South Africa from R339,999

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The Nissan Tekna is a new alternative in the busy mid-size crossover SUV segment.

The new Nissan Tekton is now on sale in South Africa. The first new product the company launches in this market after pivoting to an importer (due to selling its manufacturing plant to Chery) debuts with five models priced from R399,900 to R529,999.

Nissan forms a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance founded in 1999 and such, the companies share tech and engineer cars together. The Tekton is based on the Renault Duster but bears a different, Nissan-esque front styling inspired by the Patrol, the Japanese brand’s flagship SUV.

The Tekton is aimed at brand-loyal families who miss the discontinued Qashqai or those wanting to upgrade from the more compact Magnite. Anyone looking for a crossover rated with a 700l boot increasing to 1,789l with the rear seats folded down can also have a look.

The India-built newcomer takes on a competitive crossover segment that includes the Jaecoo J5, Kia Sonet, Haval Jolion and many more, but perhaps the biggest rival is cousin Renault Duster with a similar R339,999 entry model price.

The cabin is airy and well decorated and has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (NISSAN SA)

Duster-like features about the car include the Tekton’s interior layout. The space is dominated by a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the lineup, but the higher Tekna grades bring features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and a powered tailgate on the flagship model.

The entry-level Visia trim is powered by a 74kW and 160Nm turbocharged 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine paired with six-speed manual gearbox. We didn’t get to drive this derivative at the media launch, instead getting a taste of the more powerful and turbocharged 1.3l four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 115kW and 260Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This drivetrain is standard fitment from the Tekton Visia model upwards.

We drove the Nissan Tekna on a short route on urban roads. It’s comfy enough on the move and the engine is punchy from low revs but it has a strange buzzing nature about it that gets more pronounced when idling.

The Nissan Tekton is functional with a 700l boot that increases to 1,789l with the rear seats folded down. (NISSAN SA)

The first drive verdict says the Nissan Tekna is cleverly conceived for the price with a distinctive look and flavour in the competitive segment. It is not as novel a car as the Magnite, but a necessary replacement of the Qashqai.

The Tekton is available in a wide range of colours, including two-tone Pearl White, Red, Silver, Blue and Moonbow for the Tekna and Tekna+ models. It is sold standard with a six-year/150,000km warranty and two year/60,000km service plan.

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