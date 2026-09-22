Motorists warned against Aarto fake website scam

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The RTIA emphasises that it is the only entity legally authorised to administer and process Aarto fines. Picture:

The Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA) has warned motorists of a surge in fraudulent Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) platform websites.

It says scammers are using cloned payment portals, SMS, WhatsApp and e-mail to steal money and personal data from unsuspecting motorists.

“Motorists are strongly advised to make payments only through verified and approved payment platforms,” the RTIA said.

“Motorists must always make use of the 16-digit Infringement Notice number as a reference, which does not need the RTIA bank account to make payments on the official payment platforms. These fake messages claim to be Aarrto fines, often with threats of licence blocks, vehicle disc blocks or additional penalties.”

The authority explained that scammers are sending various messages containing links urging recipients to pay R250 to qualify for a supposed discount on a traffic fine.

“Always make payments only through verified and approved payment platforms. Don’t click on links to make payments. If you receive a message like this, delete it immediately, remain calm and contact the RTIA directly for verification.”

Watch out for:

Urgency and threats: subject lines like “Final Notice: Action Required to Avoid Additional Penalties” or “Final Demand: Enforcement Notice” claiming your driving licence card or vehicle licence disc will be blocked.

Fake discounts: messages falsely state you owe money and offer a 50% discount or “penalty fee waiver” if you pay within 24 hours.

After-hours Delivery: Many are sent after working hours and on weekends to create panic.

They also target times of the month when clients are likely to have money in their bank accounts, such as the 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th or 31st.

Cloned websites: “Please be cautious of fraudulent websites pretending to be the official Aarto website. These fake sites may be used to scam the public and steal personal or payment information.”

Be on the lookout for typos and wrong names on fake websites: for example, signed by “NATS Online Vehicle License Disc Renewal” — a misspelling of eNatis.

Do not:

Click any link in an SMS/WhatsApp/e-mail about Aarto fines;

Make payments on any site other than Aarto official payment platforms; and

Share ID numbers, licence details, or banking details.

Do:

Ignore and delete the message;

Make payments on official payment platforms;

Verify your Aarto status only via official channels; and

Report the scam number/link to your network provider and to RTIA.

“The only official Aarto website is https://online.aarto.gov.za. Do not make payments or provide personal details on any other website claiming to be Aarto. All other links, .com, .co.za, and .online domains claiming to be Aarto are fraudulent,” said the RTIA.

The controversial and long-delayed Aarto system went live in 62 municipalities on July 1. The municipalities listed include Tshwane and Joburg, but no municipalities within the Western Cape have been included in this phase of implementation.

Aarto is the government’s plan to remove the burden of minor traffic offences from traditional criminal courts and handle them administratively.

With Aarto, drivers will be allocated points for offences and face suspension or cancellation of their licences if they accumulate too many, in addition to a fine. If the licence is cancelled the driver must, after a prescribed period, redo their learner’s and full driving tests from scratch.

Aarto has been piloted in Tshwane and Johannesburg for more than a decade without the licence demerit system, but several previous attempts to expand its implementation have been delayed.

Licence demerit points are not part of the July 1 Aarto rollout and will be implemented during a later phase.

Business Day