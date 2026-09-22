Robert Wolk murder was a ‘hit’, claims state

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Three men accused in the murder of well-known racing driver Robert Wolk appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday. Picture:

Three men accused of killing well-known motor-racing driver Robert Wolk appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday, where the state outlined an alleged plan to kill four employees at an unspecified company.

Khotso Richard Mashao, Hlangananani Shezi and Muziwethu Mthethwa are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Wolk, 41, was shot in Esther Park on September 16 after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Jetta. He was declared dead at the scene.

During Monday’s proceedings, the state alleged that Mashao had been hired to kill four people who worked “at the company”.

The court heard that Mashao allegedly then hired Shezi and Mthethwa to help him carry out the killings.

However, when the three went to the company on September 16, only Wolk was there. The other three people they were looking for were not at work that day.

The state alleges that the three accused followed Wolk after he left the company premises, and eventually bumped into his vehicle in Esther Park. Wolk allegedly stopped to find out why his vehicle had been hit.

The court heard that the occupants of a blue Volkswagen Jetta then shot him before taking his cellphone.

The state said the Ekurhuleni metro police department task team then followed information provided by an informer, which led to Mashao’s arrest.

Mthethwa was later arrested, allegedly in possession of the blue vehicle believed to have been used during the shooting.

The court heard that the car had been hijacked on August 15.

The state referred to the original owner of the Jetta, saying that he had been shot seven times in the stomach during the hijacking incident.

Police previously confirmed that the blue Jetta seized during the investigation into Wolk’s murder had been linked to other serious crimes.

A firearm and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

The three accused remain in custody.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday because Shezi and Mthethwa did not have legal representatives and needed time to consult lawyers.

Mashao, who has legal representation, said he wanted the bail application postponed to October 2.

TimesLIVE