New JAC T9 Black Edition 4x4 models launched

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The Black Edition is distinguished by a black radiator grille, matt-black 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, exterior mirrors, door handles and other exterior trim. Picture:

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JAC Motors South Africa has expanded its T-Series line-up with two new T9 2.0L CTi Black Edition 4x4 derivatives.

Based on the T9 Super Lux 4x4, the Black Edition is distinguished by a black radiator grille, matt-black 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, exterior mirrors, door handles and other exterior trim.

The T9 Hunter Black Edition adds Hunter-branded decals on the sides and tailgate.

Both derivatives are equipped with branded nudge and style bars, a tonneau cover and tow bar, with all the items included in the retail price. Branded headrests and heavy-duty floor carpets are also standard.

Inside, the double-cabs feature black leather upholstery.

Both Black Edition models are powered by JAC’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The Super Lux produces 125kW and 444Nm, while the Hunter develops 144kW and 487Nm.

Both Black Edition models are powered by JAC’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Picture: (JAC)

Four drive modes are available: Sport, Eco, Normal and Snow.

Claimed combined-cycle fuel consumption is 7.8l/100km for both models. Off-road equipment includes a low-range transfer case and electronic rear differential lock, while the maximum braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg.

JAC Motors has also confirmed its T9 PHEV will launch in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026 after its global launch.

The plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine with electric motors on the front and rear axles, producing a combined 360kW and 674Nm. A 31.2kWh battery provides an electric driving range of up to 100km. The T9 PHEV supports onboard charging and can charge from 15% to 80% at a DC fast charger in 30 minutes.

The T9 2.0L CTi Black Edition 4x4 is priced at R629,900, while the T9 Hunter Black Edition 4X4 costs R689,900.

Both models come with:

a five-year/200,000km warranty;

seven-year/100,000km service plan; and

24-hour roadside assistance for five years/200,000km.

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