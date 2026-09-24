This is the new all-electric Bentley Torcal in detail

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The illuminated diamond grille gives the Torcal a distinctive look. Picture:

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Bentley has unveiled the Torcal, its first fully electric model and a new SUV merging spicy performance and a useful long-distance driving range.

The new model will be offered in two versions at launch: the standard Torcal and the more performance-focused Torcal S. The standard version produces 604kW and 1,194Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250km/h.

The Torcal S pushes output up to 653kW and 1,350Nm when Launch Control is activated. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 260km/h.

Both versions use two permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, one driving each axle. The front motor has an open differential, while the rear uses a locking differential with a multi-plate clutch on each output shaft.

The rear adopts styling cues from Bentley's EXP 15 Concept Car. Picture: (Bentley)

Power comes from a 113kWh (net) lithium-ion battery pack comprising 192 pouch cells and operating at a nominal 800V. The Torcal supports DC charging at up to 400kW, allowing the battery to replenish from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes under suitable conditions. Bentley says about 161km of range can be added in seven minutes. Maximum driving range measures in at a claimed 600km.

The SUV is also equipped with fully active suspension, a first for Bentley. Its adaptive two-valve dampers can be adjusted independently in response to road and driver inputs, while the system eliminates the need for conventional anti-roll bars.

Electronic all-wheel steering is standard, with the rear wheels able to turn by up to five degrees for improved high-speed stability or greater low-speed manoeuvrability. Indeed, it’s the reason why the five-metre-long SUV boasts a rather tidy 11.1m turning circle.

Braking is handled by 420mm front and 370mm rear iron discs, while carbon-silicon-carbide ceramic brakes with 440mm front and 410mm rear discs are optional. Brake calipers are available in black, red or grey, with additional colours available through Bentley’s Mulliner personalisation division.

The Torcal has a 460l boot supplemented by a 90l storage compartment beneath the bonnet. Picture: (Bentley)

Inside, the standard front seats offer 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, adjustable bolsters and massage functions. Optional Postural Adjust and Smart Seat Climate systems continuously alter pressure distribution and temperature, while the Wellness Seat Specification extends the massage function into the seat cushion to include occupants’ legs.

For the first time in a Bentley, the three-seat rear bench can also be electrically folded.

The Torcal utilises 25 radars, sensors and cameras to support its suite of driver-assistance systems. These include assistance for towing, garage and parallel parking, as well as remote parking via Bentley’s smartphone app.

The vehicle can also recognise an obstacle on a narrow road and, when necessary, automatically reverse to a previously identified safe position.

Four radar-controlled powered doors can open and close automatically. They can also be closed using the touchscreen or, in the case of the driver’s door, by applying pressure to the brake pedal.

The Torcal's dashboard architecture remains inspired by the Bentley wings. Picture: (Bentley)

Available technology includes a switchable-glass “Frosted Diamond” panoramic sunroof, curved OLED displays and an augmented-reality head-up display. The latter can project navigation instructions and driver-assistance information into the driver’s field of view.

Bentley has also developed a new electronic soundscape for the Torcal. Rather than reproducing an artificial engine note, the company’s “Dynamic Symphony” uses recordings of real instruments, including drums, viola and bass guitar, to create a sound that changes according to vehicle speed and driver demand. It becomes louder in Sport mode but can be switched off.

Buyers are able to choose between two audio systems. The standard setup produces 620W through 16 speakers, while an optional Naim system increases output to 1,780W through 28 speakers and adds Dolby Atmos 7.1, front headrest speakers and seat-mounted shakers.

Four Experience Modes — Bentley, Comfort, Sport and Refresh — adjust the powertrain and chassis as well as the cabin lighting, sound, climate control and digital displays.

Bentley hasn't forgone physical controls for key vehicle features. Picture: (Bentley)

New interior materials include a 100% merino wool fabric developed with British textile company Fox Brothers and certified under the Responsible Wool Standard. Another new finish, ombré walnut by Mulliner, is made using up to 1,000 layers of responsibly sourced walnut off-cuts and recycled craft paper.

Five wheel designs are on offer, with 21-inch wheels standard on the core model and 22-inch 10-twin-spoke wheels fitted to the Torcal S. Further 22-inch designs, including an aerodynamic option, can be optionally specified.

The Torcal S is distinguished by black exterior trim and mirror caps, dark rear lamps, a rear diffuser, sports sills, front bumper strakes, red brake calipers and S badging. Inside it gains sports pedals, piano black veneer, illuminated treadplates and additional ambient lighting.

Bentley has yet to announce South African pricing or local availability for the Torcal.

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