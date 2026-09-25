Porsche remains world’s most valuable luxury brand despite $6bn value drop

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Porsche has yet again ranked number one among the top global luxury brands in the 2026 Luxury & Premium 50 report by Brand Finance.

The German sports car brand was number one among all global luxury brands across all sectors, beating second-placed Chanel and third-placed Louis Vuitton.

Apparel remains the largest luxury and premium segment, with a total of 33 brands in the top 50, said the valuation consultancy.

Brand Finance calculates the values of brands in its rankings using the Royalty Relief approach that involves estimating the likely future revenues that are attributable to a brand by calculating a royalty rate that would be charged for its use, understood as a net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.

The top four global brands, including the German sports car brand, maintained their positions in the survey two years in a row (2024-2026), but Porsche lost the most ground in terms of brand value over the same period, decreasing 15% to $35.2bn in 2026 from $41.1bn in 2025.

The downturn is accredited to a tumultuous year characterised by a sharp decline in profitability and other challenges, says Brand Finance. Still, the company bolstered its standings with expansion of its electrified models, including hybrid 911s, battery-electric Macan and Cayennes, and interesting projects such as special series including the convertible 911 GT3 S/C.

Among this year’s brands to watch, Jaguar prepares for a major reinvention as an all-electric luxury marque with its highly anticipated Jaguar Type 01, said Brand Finance.

Ferrari remains a top brand despite controversially launching the silent Luce BEV. (Supplied)

Ferrari

The second most valuable automotive brand was Ferrari, valued at $14.5bn. The Italian brand ranks seventh overall in the survey, up from eighth position in 2025. It reinforced its luxury positioning through a disciplined focus on exclusivity, high-margin models, and product innovation despite heavy criticism when unveiling the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle.

The brand, together with its enduring motorsport heritage and the release of other new products and bespoke models, continued its desirability trajectory.

The new Revuelto SV is among new and sensational additions from the Italian brand. (LAMBORGHINI)

Lamborghini

In third place among motoring brands is Lamborghini, ranked 18th among global luxury brands, up from 19th in 2025. The Italian supercar brand owned by the Volkswagen group had a stellar year transcending its electric era, launching the Revuelto and the Temerario with new and innovative eight and 12-cylinder hybrid engines, including the updated Urus SE hybrid SUV. The brand also marked the 60th anniversary of the Miura in 2026, the defining model of its heritage.

The Project Nightingale is the latest Coachbuild Collection from Rolls-Royce and is limited to 100 cars. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce

British aristocratic brand Rolls-Royce was the fourth most valuable automotive brand and 24th overall in 2026, up from 28th in 2025. The world’s leading innovator of chauffeured luxury introduced Series II ranges of the Cullinan and electric Spectre, and continued to stun with new levels of exclusive and bespoke design and peerless one-offs.

The new Bentley Torcal is the brand's first fully-electric model and launched in 2026. (Bentley)

Bentley

In fifth position among motoring brands and 25th overall is British brand Bentley, which hand-crafts luxury athleticism. It’s been a busy time for the company as it launched enhanced and electrified derivatives of the Continental GT, Flying Spur and hot new Bentayga SUV models. This week the company debuted the new Torcal, its first full-electric model and second SUV since its founding.

The sporty Alpine electric A290 is based on the Renault 5. (SUPPLIED)

Alpine

Renault subsidiary Alpine’s appearance as the sixth most valuable car brand and 39th overall may be a surprise to some, but the company’s way of doing things has its fans. The performance brand, ranked 47th a year ago, does more with less, such as lightweight construction to deliver sharp driving sensations.

The brand’s big moments in the past year include launching the Alpine A290 electric hatch, the A390 fastback, and final models of the petrol-powered A110 sport coupes.

The Aston Martin Valhalla is part of exciting new introductions for the British brand. (Supplied)

Aston Martin

British brand Aston Martin is the seventh-ranked vehicle brand and 44th out of the top 50 global luxury brands, down from 39th in 2025. Despite a rocky year for the motorsport wing, the brand with signature grand tourers launched the new Valhalla junior supercar, a flagship Vanquish, and enhanced its Vantage and DBX models.