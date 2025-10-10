Communications committee clashes with Malatsi over empowerment rules for telecom
Parliament pushes back against Malatsi over EEIPs and telecoms empowerment rules
Austerity eroding specialist medical training, warns Colleges of Medicine of SA
CMSA says provincial austerity is hollowing out South Africa's specialist pipeline
Exchange control relief welcomed, but institute says it doesn’t go far enough
The SA Reserve Bank has partially relaxed its requirements for income sent abroad
DA takes Lady R investigation challenge to SCA
The DA contends that a secret investigation into the docking of Russian vessel Lady R undermines the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.
No one wins when irresponsible online betting is the norm – including operators
Fake honey found in informal outlets, Steenhuisen says
Crackdown targets mislabelled honey as industry warns of growing import-driven fraud
Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings
Final inquiry report to be made public as interim findings remain confidential
Botswana probes reports of youths drawn into Russia’s war in Ukraine
Investigation into claims two Botswana citizens were duped into fighting in Ukraine
WATCH: Ramokgopa announces bidders in energy procurement programmes
The minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts a media briefing on Monday.
Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy
Industry warns staged consignments allow duty-free imports to bypass local protection
Cape Town intensifies ‘Don’t be a creep’ campaign as holiday traffic volumes surge
Festive enforcement targets motorists who block intersections and worsen congestion
Farm machinery sales rebound as confidence returns to agriculture
Improving conditions in SA and lower rates drive recovery after two-year downturn
Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious
After a strong rally, South African assets may face a period of consolidation
King Dalindyebo to meet King Misuzulu and Jacob Zuma
The office of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu nation says he will undertake a working visit to KwaZulu-Natal to engage in consultative meetings with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and former president Jacob Zuma.
Transnet narrows half-year loss as freight rail performance improves
The state-owned freight and logistics operator reports R1.8bn loss