Communications committee clashes with Malatsi over empowerment rules for telecom

Parliament pushes back against Malatsi over EEIPs and telecoms empowerment rules

By Mudiwa Gavaza and Linda Ensor

Austerity eroding specialist medical training, warns Colleges of Medicine of SA

CMSA says provincial austerity is hollowing out South Africa's specialist pipeline

By Tara Roos

Exchange control relief welcomed, but institute says it doesn’t go far enough

The SA Reserve Bank has partially relaxed its requirements for income sent abroad

By Linda Ensor

DA takes Lady R investigation challenge to SCA

The DA contends that a secret investigation into the docking of Russian vessel Lady R undermines the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

By Sinesipho Schrieber

No one wins when irresponsible online betting is the norm – including operators

SPONSORED | Softswiss 2026 iGaming Trends Report reveals that a safe, transparent, and trustworthy betting environment is the foundation of long-term profitability

Fake honey found in informal outlets, Steenhuisen says

Crackdown targets mislabelled honey as industry warns of growing import-driven fraud

By Tara Roos

Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings

Final inquiry report to be made public as interim findings remain confidential

By Linda Ensor

Botswana probes reports of youths drawn into Russia’s war in Ukraine

Investigation into claims two Botswana citizens were duped into fighting in Ukraine

By TimesLIVE

WATCH: Ramokgopa announces bidders in energy procurement programmes

The minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts a media briefing on Monday.

By TimesLIVE

Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy

Industry warns staged consignments allow duty-free imports to bypass local protection

By Linda Ensor

Cape Town intensifies ‘Don’t be a creep’ campaign as holiday traffic volumes surge

Festive enforcement targets motorists who block intersections and worsen congestion

By Motor News Reporter

Farm machinery sales rebound as confidence returns to agriculture

Improving conditions in SA and lower rates drive recovery after two-year downturn

By Jacob Webster

Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious

After a strong rally, South African assets may face a period of consolidation

By Linda Ensor

King Dalindyebo to meet King Misuzulu and Jacob Zuma

The office of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu nation says he will undertake a working visit to KwaZulu-Natal to engage in consultative meetings with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and former president Jacob Zuma.

By TimesLIVE

Transnet narrows half-year loss as freight rail performance improves

The state-owned freight and logistics operator reports R1.8bn loss

By Reuters

