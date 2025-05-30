Microsoft backs SA tech SMMEs to succeed in the AI economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Through its Emerging Partner Programme, Microsoft supports 100% black-owned ICT SMMEs to expand their operations, reach new markets, and drive meaningful innovation. Picture: Microsoft

Microsoft SA is inviting qualifying small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for the 2025 edition of its Emerging Partner Programme (EPP).

This programme represents a significant commitment to empowering SMMEs to become sustainable engines of growth, driving the expansion of local industries and strengthening SA’s economy through transformative technologies.

Participating SMMEs will receive comprehensive support over a 24-month period, which will include crucial elements designed to help businesses expand operations, reach new markets, and drive meaningful innovation.

Additionally, SMMEs will receive accelerated development of technical skills to attain Microsoft Certifications and commercial capabilities through adoption and change management training as well as business development programmes and coaching.

According to Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE executive at Microsoft SA, the programme is built around the vision of transforming today’s SMMEs into tomorrow’s big inspirations: “We aim to empower these businesses to become leaders, fostering resilience and innovation within the South African economy and the communities they operate in. By identifying, recruiting, and nurturing these aspiring partners, the EPP works to build both their technical and commercial capabilities.”

The impact of the programme is already being seen through revenue growth and job creation for participating businesses. In the past 18 months, Microsoft has trained 88 partners, comprising 548 individuals, which critically created 107 new jobs and 86 part-time jobs. Partners acquired 109 new customers with a combined revenue growth of R61m in 2024.

In a country where job creation and economic resilience are paramount, empowering SMMEs is imperative. Microsoft views supporting these businesses as a powerful catalyst for closing the unemployment gap and building a more inclusive economy for future generations. The EPP is a key part of Microsoft’s Enterprise and Supplier Development initiative, specifically designed to support the development of 100% black-owned SMMEs in the ICT industry who aspire to become Microsoft Solutions Partners.

With a long-standing presence in SA, Microsoft consistently demonstrates its commitment to enabling empowerment by equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship and funding needed to create growing businesses and foster a more inclusive economy.

Our EPP emphasises the transformative power of AI. Through this, we provide tools and training to help SMMEs leverage AI to drive higher productivity, boost efficiency, and contribute to sustainable growth — Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE executive at Microsoft SA

At the heart of this journey is artificial intelligence (AI), with Microsoft offering tools that are not only transforming South African enterprises today but also laying the foundation for a thriving digital future — underlining the company’s vision for a South African economy where AI empowers entrepreneurs to compete and succeed.

“Our programme emphasises the transformative power of AI. Through this, we provide tools and training to help SMMEs leverage AI to drive higher productivity, boost efficiency, and contribute to sustainable growth,” says Luvuno, adding that tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot have the potential to significantly impact SMME operations, reduce operating costs and increase net revenue, turning AI into a strategic advantage in competitive markets.

The 2025 Microsoft Work Trend Index annual report reveals the emergence of a new kind of organisation — Frontier Firms — powered by AI-human collaboration. With 82% of leaders rethinking core aspects of strategy and operations and 81% expecting agent integration into the company’s AI strategy within 18 months, SMMEs can scale, stay agile, and compete with larger firms by using AI to bridge capacity gaps, democratise expertise, and drive outcome-focused operations.

The EPP also supports SMMEs in attaining Microsoft Solutions Area Designations, helping them differentiate their expertise and showcase their capabilities with identifiable badging.

Becoming a Microsoft partner through programmes like the EPP can be a profitable venture. “Partners providing services generate a high average ratio of revenue from their own services, and AI is further elevating this. Our EPP aims to accelerate partner success and exposure by leveraging our extensive, diverse, and powerful ecosystem,” says Luvuno.

By joining the EPP, SMMEs can leverage Microsoft’s resources, networks, and technology, including AI, to build sustainable businesses. This is an opportunity to gain essential skills, access potential funding, and increase market exposure, accelerating their journey towards success in the AI economy.

At Microsoft, empowering SMMEs is about fostering ingenuity in communities, enabling business owners to grow into leaders who inspire future generations.

SMMEs are strongly encouraged to seize this opportunity to apply and leverage the resources and support offered by Microsoft to fuel their growth.

There is no cost to join the EPP for eligible businesses meeting the criteria. Applications close on June 30 2025. To apply, or for more information, visit the Microsoft EPP website.

This article was sponsored by Microsoft.