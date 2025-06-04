SIDSSA dialogue: infrastructure must drive inclusive growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tsakani Manyike of the IDC, Prof Danie Meyer of UJ, Dr Hubert Joynt of ISA, minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson, MC Sakina Kamwendo and Lucky Sele, mayor of Mogale City at the Business Day Dialogue on May 23 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Nadine Elie

Ahead of the 2025 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of SA (SIDSSA), a Business Day Dialogue — hosted by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Infrastructure SA (ISA) and Arena Events — brought together experts to discuss the future of infrastructure in SA.

Held under the theme “Building Resilient Communities: Investing in Social Infrastructure”, the May 23 event served as a platform to explore how infrastructure can drive inclusive growth — watch the recording below.

Veteran journalist Sakina Kamwendo served as MC, masterfully guiding the proceedings.

The dialogue opened with a compelling welcome by Lyndon Barends, MD of Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings. Barends set the tone by emphasising infrastructure as more than bricks and mortar — it is the anchor of sustainable development. “Infrastructure must serve people,” he said, noting its power to uplift communities through education, connectivity, and local development.

The keynote address by Dean Macpherson, minister of public works & infrastructure, echoed this vision. With the Government of National Unity in place, Macpherson expressed optimism: “It’s important to see a country that is connected, a country that finds dignity through infrastructure.”

He stressed that the time for talking was over: “SA is now under construction.” The department of public works & infrastructure is prioritising implementation with a targeted R1-trillion investment over the medium term, aiming to draw in an additional R100bn in private sector funding.

Local government’s role, Macpherson stated, was “critical”, and tools like the Local Government Inclusive Growth Index (LGIGI) — a joint initiative by ISA and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) — will help identify gaps, drive targeted investment, and track transformation.

Tsakani Manyike of the IDC, Prof Danie Meyer of UJ, Dr Hubert Joynt of ISA, Mogale City mayor Lucky Sele, minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson, and MC Sakina Kamwendo at the Business Day Dialogue on May 23 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Shannon King

A panel discussion followed, featuring Dr Hubert Joynt of ISA, Prof Danie Meyer of UJ, Lucky Sele, mayor of Mogale City, and Tsakani Manyike of the IDC.

Manyike underscored that the IDC’s infrastructure funding approach was not simply transactional: “It is not about lending money and getting a return, but also about socioeconomic benefits like job creation, transformation, and rebuilding industrial capacity.”

From digital infrastructure to water and energy access, Manyike described infrastructure as a vehicle for inclusive economic growth and entrepreneurship — especially in rural and underserved areas.

Meyer shared insights from UJ’s groundbreaking transformation and inclusive growth indexes. The LGIGI, using eight key variables, compares South African municipalities to Brics nations and enables real-time, practical insights into poverty, economic participation, and infrastructure access. “This is not just an academic tool,” Meyer explained. “It’s a spatial plan that municipalities are using to shape actionable development strategies.”

We are building to grow our economy and empower our people — not for the sake of building — Dean Macpherson, minister of public works & infrastructure

Sele described the index as “a call to action” to respond to the lived experiences of residents. Reflecting on Mogale City’s score, he described it as “a sobering moment”, recommitting to projects that bring meaningful infrastructure to his community.

Sele also critiqued the current skills gap. “The infrastructure sector is open to too many unqualified players,” he said, calling for stricter professionalisation within engineering. Mogale City’s bursary and incubation programmes are steps towards nurturing competent local talent.

As the dialogue closed, it was clear that SA’s infrastructure agenda must be grounded in accountability, data-driven planning, and co-ordinated partnerships across government, business, and communities.

Infrastructure is not an expense, the speakers agreed — it is an enabler of dignity, jobs, equity, and national pride. As Macpherson affirmed, “We are building to grow our economy and empower our people — not for the sake of building.”

• About the author: Zipho Dolamo is a freelance business writer who helps individuals and organisations communicate their ideas with purpose and impact.

This article was sponsored by the IDC.

SIDSSA 2025 took place on May 26 and 27 at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.