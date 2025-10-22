WATCH: Banking on the next generation

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‘Bank on it’ host Koshiek Karan with Favour Oluwamakinde (left) and Kendall Le Cordeur (right), both participants in Capitec’s Future Leaders Programme.

In the latest episode of Bank on it, host Koshiek Karan explores how a new generation of talent is navigating Capitec’s high-stakes corporate environment.

Two graduate recruits ― Favour Oluwamakinde and Kendall Le Cordeur — discuss how they came to be part of the bank’s Future Leaders Programme and why they advise aspiring professionals to be resilient and to learn fast. The key to unlocking exponential career growth, they both agree, isn’t avoiding failure, but embracing it as a crucial learning mechanism from day one.

This is the sixth episode of the Bank on it series of videos and vodcasts, launched by Capitec in partnership with Business Day. Hosted by Karan, a former investment banker turned financial education activist, it provides insight into the strategic thinking that has made Capitec a market leader.

The Capitec Future Leaders Programme is a permanent, two-year career accelerator to develop leadership skills in banking through hands-on experience, mentorship and cross-functional exposure. The programme allows participants to gain practical experience by solving real business challenges in various areas including data analytics, fintech, risk and operations.

Oluwamakinde and Le Cordeur discuss how the younger generation of talent entering the workplace are disrupting established hierarchies, questioning long-accepted ways of doing things and embracing side hustles from content creation to becoming resellers and tutors. Once in the workplace they want to do purposeful work that has meaning and makes a positive impact.

The transition from university to a high-performance environment is never easy, and they describe Capitec’s Future Leaders Programme as “baptism by fire”. Key to their success, they say, is committing to do the hard stuff first, tackling intimidating projects head-on and realising that the more you do, the more you can do. Discomfort is a prerequisite for exponential growth.

Both graduates are advocates of the mantra “fail forward fast”, particularly for young professionals still learning how to navigate the corporate landscape. In a new environment, they point out, you’re not going to win all the time, and failure must be reframed. Every mistake is an opportunity to learn. The key is to move past the fear of failure and leverage early career missteps positively, reflecting on what you did wrong and finding the learning. This deliberate, analytical approach to setbacks, they say, is what allows them to continuously refine their skills.

This episode of Bank on it offers valuable advice for graduates entering the workplace including practical, battlefield advice on navigating the intense early years of a career in banking, including learning how to transform pressure into performance.

Companies, on the other hand, will gain insight into the success mindset cultivated within Capitec’s high-potential talent pool, proving that a culture of psychological safety around failure is key to developing high performing talent.

Watch it now:

About ‘Bank on it’

As a leading financial institution, Capitec is committed to empowering individuals and businesses. Through its Bank on it leadership series of videos and vodcast, the bank provides authentic conversations and actionable insights that help entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate the complexities of today’s market, reaffirming its commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

New episodes of Bank on it premiere every alternate week on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). You can also find them on the Business Day website and Business Day TV YouTube channel and Capitec’s YouTube channel and the bank’s website.

Follow the conversation and share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #BankOnIt, and by following Capitec on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.