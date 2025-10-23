Skills exodus imperils air traffic control

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Air Traffic & Navigation Services says a concerted effort is being made to rebuild the workforce and stabilise the operational environment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) is struggling to fill critical positions, particularly air traffic controllers (ATCs), with the outflow of experienced personnel outpacing the capacity of the entity’s training pipeline, “regrettably almost compromising service delivery”, the company said in a frank admission.

ATCs are the backbone of air safety worldwide, playing an indispensable role in preventing collisions by managing the flow of aircraft on the ground and in the air.

They guide pilots, provide instructions for safe takeoff and landing, and issue warnings to maintain a minimum safe distance between aircraft.

Exodus of skills

In its 2025 annual report, the state-owned ATNS says the exodus of skilled people in its ranks is worsened by international peers poaching its staff.

To this end, ATNS, which has the sole responsibility of ensuring air safety in SA, has launched a project to lure back lost skills in a process that might see it review its pay.

“International providers offer remuneration and other incentives that ATNS cannot match. Following recommendations from the Ministerial Intervention Team, ATNS launched an accelerated recruitment drive for vital roles, including air traffic service personnel, flight procedure designers, and engineers,” it says.

“This also involves encouraging previous ATNS employees to return to SA to bridge the current expertise gap within an 18-month to three-year timeframe.

“Aggressive global poaching, particularly from major airports following events such as the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, further compounded the issue. As controllers are licensed for specific stations, rapid replacement is difficult. Moreover, retention is complicated by challenges extending beyond financial incentives.”

ATNS plays a foundational role as the sole provider of air traffic navigation services. By ensuring the safety and efficiency of SA’s airspace, ATNS is the backbone of the nation’s air transport system.

Training of ATCs is an intensive process that takes three years from matriculation to independent validation.

Ministerial intervention

ATNS, chaired by legal eagle Zola Majavu, is run by an acting CEO after Nosipho Mdawe was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this year by transport minister Barbara Creecy pending an investigation into her conduct and the company’s performance.

The entity in the report says a concerted effort is being made to rebuild the workforce and stabilise the operational environment.

The report shows that during the 2024/25 reporting period, 86 employees left ATNS, with more than half of these from its air traffic services division.

“We aim to train about 120 students at our Aviation Training Academy in 2025/26, quadruple the 30 of 2023/24. Complementary measures include a board-approved retention scheme and a comprehensive review of our employee value proposition,” it says.

“These initiatives will respond to current realities and enhance ATNS’s attractiveness globally, bolstering its ability to retain and attract top talent.”

The company has also revised the recruitment policy to allow for headhunting and implemented open-ended advertising for top roles.

Ageing infrastructure

Skills flight is not the only headwind facing the company, with its ageing infrastructure exceeding its intended operational lifespan, “leading to increased maintenance costs and reliability concerns”, among other issues.

“To address this, ATNS directed significant capital expenditure toward infrastructure renewal and pursued technology partnerships to modernise systems and enhance operational resilience.”

SA’s air traffic management authorities have also struggled to reduce flight delays. This follows the suspension of instrument flight procedures by ATNS, which are essential for ensuring the safe operation of aircraft.

The procedures are designed to account for terrain and obstacles, guiding pilots to navigate safely in adverse weather conditions and during nighttime operations.

The flight delays came to a head in the lead-up to last year’s festive season, prompting Creecy to convene several meetings with the aviation body to address the issue.

Industry players told Business Day that ATNS had failed to ensure that instrument flight procedures were still compliant, a review that should occur every five years. In some cases the review had been overlooked for up to 12 years.

Business Day reported in May that SA runs the risk of being denied access to US and EU airspace should it continue contravening laws that govern the investigation of civil aviation accidents.

Such a move would devastate tourism between SA and its trading partners.

The risk, identified by the department of transport in its draft civil aviation policy, means EU and US airlines could also be barred from entering SA’s airspace, forming a double-edged sword pointed at Africa’s largest economy, which identifies tourism as an economic growth lever.

This risk, which the department will table before the cabinet, exists because SA has not established an independent body to investigate aviation accidents and incidents as required by Annexe 13 to the Chicago Convention, which demands accident investigations be conducted independently and impartially.

That task is carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority, which is insufficiently independent of the government, according to the Chicago Convention.

Khumalok@businesslive.co.za