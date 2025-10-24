Electoral reform process hits roadblock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP), which was supposed to submit a single report to home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, has left parliament in a quandary by submitting two reports with different recommendations.

This is contrary to the requirement for a single report in the Electoral Amendment Act, which provided for the establishment of the independent panel, one of a series of bodies that have been set up over many years to investigate electoral reform.

Parliament’s home affairs committee decided at its meeting on Friday to ask parliament’s legal services and the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza how to proceed and whether the two reports — the original report and the alternative report — could be treated as a single report.

Schreiber, who tabled the two reports in parliament earlier last month, told committee members that the matter was in the hands of parliament and that he was prevented by law from intervening in the matter as he was merely a facilitator in the process not a decision-maker. He published and tabled the reports in parliament as required by the act.

Schreiber noted in a previous media release that the act provided for the possibility of there being divergent views in the panel on electoral systems. The act said these different views could be included in different sections of a single report, but this was not done. The outcome of the panel was unfortunate and not ideal, he told MPs.

The alternative report was drawn up by a group of panel members without the knowledge or authorisation of the full panel. The panel members supporting the original report rejected the adoption of the alternative report.

Panel chairperson advocate Richard Sizani said the views of the two groups in the panel could not be consolidated as there was no willingness to compromise. He noted that the report of the alternative group was produced very late in the process.

The original report recommended two electoral options to strengthen elected representative accountability to voters: the introduction of multi-member constituencies with 300 constituency seats and 100 compensatory seats; and the introduction of 200 single-member constituencies and 200 compensatory seats, which would require extensive changes to determine the boundaries of constituencies.

Four panel members supported the original report: Sizani, Mmatsie Mooki, Thomsie Dlamini and Albertus Schoeman.

The alternative report was supported by Pansy Tlakula, Michael Sutcliffe, Phatudi Mamabolo, Michael Hendrickse and Norman du Plessis. They proposed three options: a province as a single, multi-member constituency including both political party and independent candidates; a two-tier compensatory proportional system consisting of multi-member constituencies; and a two-tier compensatory proportional system, including single-member constituencies.

Tlakula said the original report was submitted very late to panel members for consideration and the panel finally agreed that two reports be submitted.

The panel was established by former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi in May 2024 to submit a report on the options for election systems for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. This was after discontent over the limited electoral reform allowing independent candidates to stand for elections, which opponents who supported a constituency-based system said did not go far enough.

The panel was given one year — extended by three months to end-August for public consultations — for it to complete its work.

DA spokesperson for home affairs Adrian Roos was critical of the panel for not producing a single report as required by its mandate. He pointed to the time constraints in getting legislation for a new electoral system onto the statute books before the 2029 general election, especially given the work pressures facing the home affairs committee. There was not enough time to restart the process, he said. There was the possibility of the two reports being regarded as a single report.

