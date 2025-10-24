SA exits FATF greylist, restoring investor confidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat played a key role in steering SA off the FATF greylist, restoring confidence in the country’s financial integrity.

SA has been removed from the greylist of countries that don’t meet global standards for the combatting of money laundering and terrorism financing.

The announcement was made late Friday afternoon by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the international watchdog that sets global standards and evaluates compliance — at the conclusion of its plenary in Paris.

FATF president Elisa de Anda Madrazo announced SA’s removal from the greylist at a media briefing, saying the country had sharpened its tools against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Also removed from FATF’s increased monitoring list were:

Burkina Faso

Mozambique

Nigeria

De Anda Madrazo noted the commitment by the South African authorities “at the highest level” in complying with Fatf requirements. She said the country was in a better place now with stronger institutions.

The FATF report said SA had made “significant progress in improving its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism) regime”.

Hard-won reform drive

The lifting of the stigma comes after a two-and-a-half-year drive by the government and its institutions to implement a 22-point action plan agreed with FATF after SA was greylisted in February 2023.

Treasury technical adviser and head of SA’s delegation to FATF Ismail Momoniat played an important role in this effort.

SA’s international reputation as a well-regulated financial and economic centre was damaged by the greylisting, which dented investor confidence, resulted in heightened due diligence, especially in the financial sector, added to the cost of doing business and made cross-border correspondent banking relationships more onerous.

Business For SA welcomed the lifting of the greylisting in a statement.

Why this matters SA’s exit from the FATF greylist restores global financial credibility.

It eases cross-border business and boosts investor confidence.

Signals progress in tackling financial crime and strengthening institutions.

The FATF said SA had improved the risk-based supervision of designated non-financial businesses and professions and applied sanctions for noncompliance.

It had also ensured that competent authorities had timely access to accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information and demonstrated a sustained increase in law enforcement agencies’ requests for financial intelligence from the Financial Intelligence Centre for money laundering and terrorism financing investigations.

It had also demonstrated a sustained increase in investigations and prosecutions of serious and complex money laundering and terrorism financing activities. SA, Fatf said, had also enhanced its identification, seizure and confiscation of the proceeds of crime.

Markets saw it coming

Earlier this week, Prescient Investment Management chief investment officer Bastian Teichgreeber said the markets — which were always forward-looking and sentiment-driven— had already priced in a lifting of the greylisting, though he cautioned greylisting was a very small factor driving them.

The June FATF plenary noted the progress SA had made in meeting FATF requirements, saying it had substantially completed all 22 actions of the action plan.

FATF decided this progress warranted an onsite assessment by the FATF Africa joint group to verify that the anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism reforms had been implemented.

It also wanted to assess whether the necessary political commitment remained in place to sustain the progress made. The government assured an FATF delegation earlier this year of its political commitment to continue improving SA’s regime.

From failures to fixes

SA did not manage to satisfy FATF at its February plenary largely due to the lack of successful prosecutions of high-profile cases, but National Treasury was confident at the time that SA would exit the greylist this month. There were only two outstanding items which FATF said had been partly but not fully addressed.

The greylisting galvanised the government to address the compliance deficiencies. Multi-agency task teams were set up to address the FATF findings, an action plan was drawn up, laws were amended, supervision tightened and greater focus given to the prosecution of money-laundering and terrorism financing cases.

The law regarding the identification and tracking of the beneficial ownership of companies and trusts was tightened, and the supervision of designated non-financial businesses and professions, such as estate agents and lawyers, was strengthened.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za