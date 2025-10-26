ATNS claims ‘significant progress’ in operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) claims it has made “significant progress” in stabilising operations and rebuilding the agency’s core capacity.

The state-owned ATNS acting CEO Matome Moholola said in a statement on Sunday steps had been taken since December to address the exodus of critical skills, especially air traffic controllers, which took place in the 2024/25 financial year.

Business Day reported recently that the ATNS was struggling to fill critical positions, particularly air traffic controllers (ATCs), with the outflow of experienced personnel outpacing the capacity of itstraining pipeline.

The agency’s 2025 annual report said the exodus of skills was worsened by international peers poaching its staff, Business Day reported.

The ATNS statement said the improvements had come in the wake of the adoption of the recommendations made earlier this year by a committee of experts appointed by transport minister Barbara Creecy in December.

Moholola said progress continued in restoring and validating instrument flight procedures across the network and secondary airports. This was supported by new design capacity and closer co-ordination with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

He said all flight procedures had been maintained at network airports, except for one procedure still outstanding at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. The procedure and charts had been approved by the SACAA and would be effective on November 27.

The SACAA had approved the instrument approach procedure for Kruger Mpumalanga International Airportand was available for operational use.

The charts and procedures at Bloemfontein and Kimberley had been approved and would be effective on the same day.

Instrument flight procedures for Richard’s Bay, Upington and Polokwane airports were expected to be effective on December 25.

In addition, 181 en route procedures had been maintained, of which 169 had been approved by the SACAA.

The ATNS said good progress had been made to bolster its flight procedure design capacity. A project management unit had been established, staffed by international resources. They wereexpected to start on December 1. Seven ATNS flight procedure designers were at different stages of training and should be performing their functions by 2026 and 2027.

ATNS said it had ramped up the intake of air traffic services bursars, increased pipeline numbers and boosted its recruitment initiatives, including hiring air traffic controllers and other critical skills both locally and globally.

The air traffic control pool in Johannesburg and Cape Town had increased by 25 validated controllers since February and additional validations were under way

Staffing levels at OR Tambo International Airport had increased to 70%. However, there were challenges in some of the air traffic pools and work continued to close the gap, with recruitment of air traffic controllers globally continuing. At Cape Town International, staffing had increased to 82%.

The Aviation Safety Office was 78% staffed, up from 28% earlier this year. Safety investigations and findings had been fully closed out.

The statement noted that the ATNS board had approved R1bn for system modernisation projects.

