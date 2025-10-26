DA files complaint with public protector over Tshwane water tanker spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA in Tshwane has filed a complaint with the public protector after executive mayor Nasiphi Moya sought to clarify allegations that under her watch water tanker expenditure surged from R140m in 2024 to R777m in 2025.

This after the DA in Tshwane, responding to a News24 report, said it had written to city manager Johann Mettler demanding an investigation into the matter.

The metro was run by a DA-led coalition in 2024, which was replaced by an ANC/EFF/ActionSA tie-up in 2025.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Moya said the claim that the metro spent R777m on water tankers “is incorrect and misrepresents the real situation. This figure is not based on audited expenditure but on a system extract showing the total value of purchase orders, including about R156m in cancelled, duplicated or unprocessed transactions. It reflects procurement activity, not actual spending.” She said verified financial records showed a different picture.

“In 2023/24, the city ring-fenced the tanker function for the first time and recorded R322.95m in expenditure. This includes R179.9m in unpaid invoices that were only processed and paid in 2025. These invoices belong to the 2023/24 financial year, not 2024/25.”

The R140m allegedly spent in 2024 excluded these unpaid bills and “therefore understates the true cost incurred under the previous administration”.

“When these invoices were eventually settled, they were carried over to the new administration’s books, creating a false impression of a sharp rise in spending. In 2024/25, verified records from group finance confirm total payments of R621m, which include the R179.9m accruals from 2023/24,” she said.

“Once these are excluded, the actual 2024/25 expenditure amounts to R441.1m. This represents a 36% increase on the previous year, corresponding directly with a 58% increase in water outages during the same period. Of the R441m, R98m was from [the first quarter], which amounts to about 22%.”

Moya said that expenditure incurred between July and mid-October 2024 fell under the previous administration, even if payments were processed later. “This distinction is important for accurate financial accountability and to ensure that responsibility for expenditure is correctly attributed.”

On Friday, DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink, a former mayor of the city, said the party had filed a complaint with the public protector and “we drew specific attention to the possibility that Tshwane has either paid or committed R777m to water tankers in the 2025 financial year, without purchase orders backing more than half of expenditure, which we believe to be within the purvey of the public protector as maladministration to be investigated”.

He said Moya’s account of events raised “more serious questions. The mayor’s latest account does not deny excessive spend, but blames a portion of this on previous administrations. Moya wants us to believe that upon taking office the ANC/EFF/ActionSA coalition discovered a pile of water tanker invoices from previous financial years, which they then dutifully decided to pay as a matter of good financial management,” Brink said.

“But where did these invoices suddenly come from? Did the city have purchase orders confirming that the services were required by the city and delivered by service providers before making payments?

“According to information provided to the DA by a source with access to the municipality’s financial records, the city only has purchase orders for R381m of the R777m spent on water tankers in the 2024/25 financial year — less than half.”

Brink said if water tanker invoices were paid without documentary proof that the money was due, “it raises the possibility of large-scale fraud in the form of fake invoices for services either not requested or delivered.

“It would seem that the rule of no ‘purchase orders, no payment’ was discontinued under Moya’s watch.”

Business Day reported in August 2024 that Tshwane was grappling with a water tanker mafia operating in the city and had spent an estimated R98m on water tankers annually.

Meanwhile, Build One SA (Bosa) on Thursday revealed that R6bn in municipal infrastructure funds meant to deliver water and sanitation had gone unspent over the past five years.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana recently rallied behind the reforms , aimed at addressing the deteriorating quality of services in most of the metros, saying they would help improve the local authorities’ financial positions and stop their dependence on grants.

He said that by addressing the main trading services of water, sanitation and electricity it was hoped those reforms would help unlock the economy and improve service delivery.

In May, Business Day reported the Treasury was working with the metros on a R54bn performance-based incentive that would help them with cash to fix water, electricity and waste management services on condition they ring-fenced revenue from those services in professionally run utilities that could ensure service delivery.