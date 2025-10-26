Eskom’s funding plan faces Moody’s scepticism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ratings agency Moody’s has cast doubt on Eskom’s ability to tap the capital markets again for funding in the next three years to raise billions of rand to invest in its infrastructure, saying the state-owned power producer’s stated ambitions would prove “challenging”.

This as Eskom aims to wrestle back its investment-grade status to get out of the shadow of the government, whose generous guarantees have kept the company afloat for more than a decade.

“Absent continued and significant improvement in its operations, debt collection, governance and regulatory arrangements, we expect Eskom’s plans to raise unsupported debt from financial year 2028 as challenging,” Moody’s said after completing a periodic review of Eskom’s ratings.

The utility’s CFO, Calib Cassim, says in the group’s report published after the annual results last month that to achieve financial sustainability and strengthen Eskom’s investment case, “we must achieve investment-grade status on a stand-alone basis without further support or government guarantees”.

“Eskom’s borrowing programme will remain conservative over the next two years, limited to drawdowns from existing facilities. Thereafter, we intend returning to the capital markets to fund expansionary requirements from financial year 2028 targeting up to R25bn per year if required.

“We plan to source this funding partly through sustainability-linked bonds. To support Eskom’s stand-alone financial sustainability we aim to reduce the gross debt balance towards a more sustainable level of no more than R300bn and to improve the gross debt to ebitda ratio (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to about three over the medium term.”

The group — which reported its first profit in eight years, underlining the strides it has made in its operational and financial performance — aims to invest about R320bn, or R64bn a year, over the next five years to sustain and expand its infrastructure.

It said about 40% of the planned investment was earmarked to support generation capacity and pipelines, with a further 40% allocated towards the transmission development plan and the balance meant to upgrade its remaining distribution network.

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P all have Eskom’s credit ratings at below investment grade, with that of the sovereign. Moody’s has a stable outlook for Eskom.

The ratings agency said the periodic review does not announce credit rating action and is not an indication of whether credit rating action is likely in the near future.

Moody’s flagged Eskom’s struggles to rein in runaway municipal debt and tariffs that do not adequately cover the company’s operating and capital expenditure as top risks.

“Municipal arrears have grown to over R100bn by August 2025, as an extensive debt-relief programme has failed to address a culture of nonpayment,” Moody’s said.

Eskom last month also warned that municipal arrears could top R329bn by 2030 while the National Energy Regulator of SA’s latest decision on tariff increases — the so-called multiyear price determination — would leave it with a shortfall of about R250bn.

The two-headed problem cast a pall over Eskom’s earnings report, which shows the company turned a profit for the first time since 2017 as tariff increases, a tax rebate and savings on diesel costs saw its ebitda margin (the proportion of revenue converted into core profit) almost double to 30% in the 12 months to end-March.

