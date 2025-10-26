Transport department seeks private investors to boost passenger rail recovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has launched a request for information (RFI) for potential private sector participation projects in the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

She said at a media briefing to launch the RFI on Sunday that Prasa could not rely on government funding alone, opening the door for private investors to help modernise the passenger rail system and infrastructure.

The RFI for passenger rail follows the RFI for freight rail and port infrastructure launched by Creecy earlier this year to gauge private sector interest in investing in freight corridors such as the Richards Bay and Saldanha corridors. She reported that the response to that RFI had been excellent.

“Today, we are launching a series of RFIs that will invite ideas and investment from the private sector to modernise and grow our rail system,” Creecy said. “Most importantly, each one of these projects is being announced with the sole purpose of attracting private sector interest to make them a reality.”

She said the projects included a smart ticketing system for seamless travel aimed at creating a single tap-and-go ticket that could be used across trains, buses and even taxis.

“No more queues or paper tickets — just one account-based system that makes travel easier and helps us manage revenue transparently and efficiently. The private sector has an important role to play in making this a reality,” Creecy said.

Another focus area for the projects included upgrading Prasa’s train depots to improve reliability and efficiency across the network. Other focus areas were to turn Prasa’s fibre-optic network into a valuable asset, introducing regional rapid trains, leasing the new blue trains and repurposing the older yellow trains.

Creecy said Prasa’s blue trains, built at the Gibela factory in Nigel, were world-class, while older yellow trains could be repurposed. Through the RFI, skilled private operators would be invited to lease and manage both fleets under strict performance standards to ensure safety, reliability and punctuality.

Creecy stressed that ownership of both the passenger and freight rail networks, as well as port infrastructure, would remain in the hands of the state.

“The reason we’re doing this is to ensure consistent standards for operators and maintenance in the passenger rail sector. We will continue to subsidise the urban commuter network because we recognise its historical importance in providing working people with affordable and safe transport,” she said.

“The severe logistics crisis in 2022 and 2023 stemmed from vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown, when train lines were not operating. Most of that damage to the Prasa network has been repaired at the state’s cost and we are now seeking investment to expand, develop new services and modernise the passenger rail system,” she said.

The deadline for submission of the RFI is December 15 and applications have to be completed online. The department has set a target to achieve 600-million rail passenger journeys a year by 2030 to guide improvements in the passenger rail system.

“We are eager to partner with the private sector to realise this target, setting us on course to build a 21st-century transport system that overcomes mobility challenges, strengthens industrial competitiveness, deepens regional integration and drives inclusive economic growth,” Creecy said.

