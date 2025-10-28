Gunmen kill two taxi bosses in Eastern Cape ambush

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men — one believed to be the former chair of the Uncedo Taxi Association and the other a taxi boss in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape — were shot and killed on Monday after suspects in a white SUV attacked them.

According to police reports, the two men, aged 42 and 37, were ambushed while entering Jekelezi in Xilinxa village, Ngqamakhwe, at about 2pm.

The gunmen, who approached from within the village, allegedly fired multiple shots at their targets’ white double-cab Toyota bakkie, hitting the passenger and fatally wounding him.

Police said the driver, believed to be the taxi boss, managed to jump out of the vehicle in an attempt to flee from his attackers. However, the gunmen chased him and he was shot dead just metres from his home.

Police sources said the taxi boss may have been linked to an extortion ring operating in the area, while the second victim was suspected of being involved in stock theft.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) deputy provincial chair Sobazile Mxhosha said they had yet to receive a full report on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have launched a manhunt. Spokesperson warrant officer Majola Nkohli said: “At the scene, police found a white double-cab Toyota bakkie with several bullet holes in it.

“On the passenger seat was the body of a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The second body was discovered a few metres away on the gravel road, also with gunshot wounds.”

Nkohli said the identities of the deceased were being withheld until formal identification has been completed. “No arrests have been made at this stage,” he said.