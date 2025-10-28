Zondo urges financial rewards for SA whistle-blowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has called on the government to introduce financial incentives for whistle-blowers, stating that protection alone is insufficient to encourage citizens to expose corruption.

Zondo was talking at the Whistleblowers Summit, which hosted the Whistleblowers Awards in Joburg on Monday night. Public Interest SA organised the event.

Zondo said whistle-blowers play a critical role in fighting corruption but often pay a heavy personal price. “These people lose their jobs, they lose their integrity, and their families are not well taken care of because all their hard work and bravery were not met halfway by the government,” said Zondo.

He proposed that whistleblowers whose information leads to the recovery of stolen public funds should receive a portion of the recovered money as compensation.

“If a whistle-blower’s evidence helps the authorities recover, for example, R10m that would have otherwise been lost, that person, who may be unemployed or financially ruined after speaking out, should benefit from that recovery,” he said.

“In countries where corruption is low, citizens may rely on civic duty alone to report wrongdoings. But SA cannot afford that luxury; our levels of corruption require us to incentivise those who take the risk to expose it.”

In countries where corruption is low, citizens may rely on civic duty alone to report wrongdoings. But SA cannot afford that luxury; our levels of corruption require us to incentivise those who take the risk to expose it. — Former chief justice Raymond Zondo

Zondo said corruption had deeply eroded state institutions, particularly law enforcement agencies, and warned that political interference in the appointment of SA Police Service (SAPS) leaders continues to compromise the integrity of policing.

“We need leaders of integrity within the SAPS, people who have the courage to stand up to criminals who may seek to control the police. But that is impossible when politicians dominate the appointment processes,” Zondo cautioned.

Political influence

He said that in the past, politicians played a major role in choosing national and provincial police commissioners. “This has led to compromised leadership, where some are beholden to political masters instead of the constitution.”

The event brought together policymakers, civil society leaders, corporate executives, journalists and whistle-blowers to advance the national conversation on ethics, accountability and whistle-blower protection in SA.

The awards celebrated 10 individuals and organisations whose courage, integrity and advocacy continue to shape SA’s democratic renewal. This year’s honourees ranged from investigative journalists and civil society champions to institutional reformers and grassroots whistle-blowers, each exemplifying the power of conscience in the public interest.

“This is not about us,” said event founder Tebogo Khaas. “It’s about the men and women who have the courage to shine a light on wrongdoing and the families who still live in fear because their loved ones dared to speak up.”

Among this year’s honourees was the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, recognised for its role in exposing systemic failures in the education sector, particularly the non-appointment of teachers across provinces.

The federation’s CEO, Jaco Deacon, said the recognition affirmed the organisation’s long-standing commitment to integrity and accountability in education.

Sowetan