Buffalo City Metro approves R29m ‘hardship relief’ for employees

To restore “harmonious relations” with the workforce who recently went on strike, the Buffalo City Metro council on Wednesday approved the payment of a R29m sweetener to be shared by thousands of unionised employees.

As part of the settlement reached with recently striking workers, the city agreed to pay R6,000 to each of more than 4,800 organised workers from what is termed the “ex-gratia hardship relief” fund.

In a confidential report, tabled at a virtual special council meeting on Wednesday, city manager Mxolisi Yawa said the decision to make the one-off R29m payment was part of a collective agreement reached by the Local Labour Forum (LLF) in the wake of the recent strike.

This compensation is not part of disputed payments, including the Covid-19 danger allowance that led to city employees, mostly aligned to labour union Samwu, taking to the streets several times in 2025.

There was a days-long picket, and later city workers marched in East London streets in September, industrial action that was ultimately suspended after the intervention of the Eastern Cape ANC.

That protest disrupted services and left a trail of destruction of metro assets.

Yawa told the council on Wednesday the ex-gratia payment, which he also referred to as hardship relief, “is an exceptional and non-precedent-setting payment”.

“It will be made to employees from task grade two to 15, to alleviate the hardship which has been caused while normalising operations.

“The purpose of this ex-gratia hardship relief payment is to settle the dispute giving rise to the [recent] strike, cease the further destruction of the municipality’s assets and infrastructure, cease the interruption of services and minimise the reputational damage and harm caused to the municipality.”

Yawa said the payment was agreed upon to “secure the immediate return of the [striking] employees to the workplace and to restore harmonious labour relations”.

This compensation “is differentiated and targets the vulnerable and frontline employee categories”.

It will exclude senior administration bosses, those on task grade 16 and above, expanded public works programme and community development project participants, and interns.

It would be paid in three phases, with those in task grades 2-9 receiving their windfall this month, 10-12 on November 24 and those paid at task grades 13-15, by Christmas Eve.

Yawa said the reason for making the payment in phases was to ease the financial burden on a city challenged by a “distressed financial position”.

“Such payments shall be framed as a discretionary ex-gratia hardship relief measure, granted in extraordinary circumstances of industrial hardship, and not as remuneration or a condition of service.”

It would be accounted for “in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act, with appropriate financial disclosures, to avoid classification as irregular expenditure”.

“It would be expressly designated as non-precedent-setting, without creating any expectation of recurrence.”

One of the grievances that led to the recent dispute was the nonpayment of the Covid-19 danger allowance, which should have been paid to those frontline workers who had risked their lives and performed official duties while the entire country was under lockdown.

Yawa said the delays in finalising negotiations over the Covid-19 payments at the central bargaining council “remain a threat to labour peace”.

City bosses are working towards developing a comprehensive danger allowance policy, through consultations at the local labour forum, for council approval by no later than December.

While Samwu regional chair Yaliwe Govuza refused to comment on these developments, saying her union was yet to be officially briefed about the council’s approval, Imatu secretary Siyanda Yamba, whose union was part of the bargaining agreement, welcomed the council’s decision.

“It encourages stable local government … and it will bring peace between the employees and municipal bosses.”

DA says ‘feels like extortion’

However, DA councillor Vaughan Holmes said the payment to employees was tantamount to extortion.

“This feels like extortion because we are asked here to reward the very same people who trashed the metro.

“What an insult to the ratepaying public. We cannot agree to this.

“It is unfortunate that only now, weeks after the strike, the council is noting what happened in LLF negotiations and being asked to rubberstamp a decision that has significant financial implications.”

While the matter was discussed in a confidential session, it is understood that while a number of ANC councillors supported the payment, councillors from parties including the EFF, UDM, PAC and ACDP refused to comment on the developments.

The Beacon Bay Residents’ Association’s Scott Roebert said even though he sympathised with the plight of metro workers, paying extra funds to city employees was the last thing BCM could afford, especially at a time when the municipality was so behind on basic service delivery.

“It is very disappointing that workers have to picket and destroy municipal property to be heard.

“There needs to be a better process for grievances to be aired.”

Roebert said now that the payment had been approved, city workers should work “as efficiently as possible to get ahead of the service delivery backlog”.

“We hope that this ‘hardship relief payment’ won’t reward such poor behaviour in the years to come.

“Watching media reports highlighting workers throwing raw sewage at BCM entrances was hard to stomach and cannot become acceptable behaviour.”

TimesLIVE