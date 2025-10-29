Cosatu backs Lesufi as DA files no-confidence motion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Labour federation Cosatu has thrown its weight behind Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi after the DA said it had submitted a motion of no-confidence against him after damning findings by the public protector over the establishment of the crime prevention wardens known as amaPanyaza.

The public protector found the establishment and deployment of the wardens was irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional, spurring Lesufi to announce recently the crime wardens would be disbanded over the next 36 months, with the 8,800 beneficiaries set to undergo training as fully fledged provincial traffic police officers.

DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the official opposition party, which is struggling to get political parties in the provincial legislature to support its motion, had long cautioned that the amaPanyaza initiative was ill-conceived, poorly implemented and unsustainable.

“We warned that the recruits were not adequately trained, insufficiently resourced and did not meet the legal criteria to serve as peace officers. Premier Lesufi stubbornly chose to ignore these warnings, pressing ahead with a costly programme that has now collapsed under its own weight,” Msimanga said.

“The DA will table a motion of no confidence against premier Lesufi for his reckless and irresponsible implementation of the failed amaPanyaza project. The time for lies, deception and exploiting the plight of thousands of desperate job seekers in Gauteng must come to an end. This is the end of the road for Lesufi. The public protector report is an indictment that he is not fit to govern Gauteng.”

Lesufi is running the economic and financial hub, which contributes about 40% to GDP, through a minority government including Rise Mzansi, the IFP and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). The ANC’s electoral support in the province declined from 50% to 34% during the 2024 national elections.

Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Monyela said it was deeply concerned by the DA’s no-confidence motion against Lesufi because the premier stood as a beacon of “decisive leadership” and prioritised service delivery over rhetoric.

Cosatu is an ally of the ANC and has always supported the former liberation movement during elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

“Since taking office Lesufi has consistently pursued policies that tackle the province’s most pressing issues. From combating unemployment to rooting out corruption and spearheading innovative infrastructure projects his tenure has been marked by bold initiatives that align with the commitments made by the government to Gauteng’s residents,” Monyela said.

“Lesufi’s boldness extends to major infrastructure projects, such as the Gauteng-Limpopo high-speed rail link. Advanced in strategic meetings with Limpopo counterparts, this project aims to ease congestion, create over 125,000 jobs and boost economic ties. Lesufi’s leadership is defined by action, delivering on promises that uplift Gauteng.”

He said the no-confidence motion must not be used frivolously or for political point scoring.

“Such motions should be grounded in substantive issues, like incompetence, corruption or mismanagement of resources, not personalised for political gain,” Monyela said.

“Cosatu Gauteng therefore calls on all legislature parties, trade unions, faith-based organisations and civil society to rally behind [Lesufi’s] efforts to stabilise the government and deliver essential services, including community safety. We urge the rejection of this motion.”

Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety Crezane Bosch said the no-confidence motion “has been submitted and the legislature programming committee in the speaker’s office will meet to decide on the day as to when the motion will be tabled in the sitting”.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za