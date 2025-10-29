WeBuyCars’ strategic investments set to accelerate exciting future growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WeBuyCars is gearing up for future growth — pushing hard towards the target of buying and selling 23,000 cars every month by 2028.

The team’s been diligently at work, and it’s paying off — thanks to more investments in technology, infrastructure, and people, things are moving faster than ever.

Over the past year, WeBuyCars has seriously stepped up its game. With 23 new buying pods added, the national footprint now covers 106 locations. These convenient mini buying stations — now a familiar sight in shopping centres across SA — make it easier than ever for customers to get their cars assessed and sold on the spot.

Space is getting a major upgrade too. The Pietermaritzburg WeBuyCars supermarket moved to a larger site with significantly more parking bays, while facilities in George, Polokwane, Mbombela, and the Dome in Johannesburg have all undergone major upgrades. More space means more cars, more stock variety, and greater convenience for customers.

In August 2025, the brand-new Vereeniging supermarket opened its doors after being commissioned earlier in the year. The site can accommodate over 600 vehicles, offering buyers and sellers in the region even more choice and accessibility.

But that’s only the beginning. Two new flagship supermarkets — Lansdowne in Cape Town and Montana in Pretoria North — are set to open in December 2025, each with capacity for more than 1,300 vehicles. And with land already secured in Richards Bay and eMalahleni, the next wave of growth is already in motion.

A rendering of WeBuyCar's supermarket in Lansdowne, Cape Town. This is one of two new flagship locations set to open in December 2025. (WeBuyCars)

“We can’t wait to fill these landmark new sites with cars and bring the WeBuyCars experience to even more South Africans,” says Faan van der Walt, CEO and founder of WeBuyCars.

One of the most impressive innovations within the group is the launch of Inspectify — WeBuyCars’ in-house vehicle condition reporting platform. “Our goal was to simplify how we communicate with customers about a vehicle’s condition. By reducing technical jargon and using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance accuracy, we’re making car buying more transparent, accessible, and trustworthy for everyone,” says Van der Walt.

Tech is a big part of what makes WeBuyCars stand out. From the AI-powered Inspectify system to the ever-helpful Orange chatbot on the WeBuyCars website and app, digital tools are streamlining the customer experience from start to finish. The company’s WeFin finance system is now also fully operational, speeding up credit approvals and improving outcomes for both customers and staff.

Importantly, all new developments and technology investments are being funded through existing cash flows and debt facilities, underscoring WeBuyCars’ commitment to sustainable, responsible growth.

With our focus on technology, people, and new locations, we’re powering up for expansion, which is part of our DNA. The new supermarkets opening this year will materially advance our goal of reaching 23,000 vehicles a month — Faan van der Walt, CEO and founder of WeBuyCars

Financially, the business remains on solid ground. The latest trading statement projects core headline earnings growth of 12% to 17% for the year ended September 2025 — a solid result, especially considering the gearing up to open new locations, staffing them, and acquiring new stock. These initiatives are set to deliver results.

“Although growth for the year to the end of September 2025 was slightly slower than the previous period, we remain positive about future growth,” says Van der Walt.

“With our focus on technology, people, and new locations, we’re powering up for expansion, which is part of our DNA. The new supermarkets opening this year will materially advance our goal of reaching 23,000 vehicles a month. The used-car market in SA is big and growing, and at this point we only have a small share of the secondhand car park.“

Looking forward, WeBuyCars is firmly positioned for another period of dynamic growth and enhanced customer service. As new supermarkets and buying pods come online, South Africans can expect even more convenience, transparency, and choice.

The journey towards 23,000 cars a month is well underway — and the road ahead looks bold, innovative, and full of opportunity.

This article was sponsored by The Nielsen Network on behalf of WeBuyCars.