Macpherson presents six-point plan to overhaul public infrastructure delivery

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has unveiled the SA Construction Action Plan to deal with systemic failures in public infrastructure delivery and restore institutional accountability across all three spheres of government.

The announcement was made after a meeting between the minister and his provincial counterparts. The six-point framework responds directly to findings in the auditor-general’s 2024/25 report, which flagged persistent delays and contract management failures in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces.

The plan introduces six procedural reforms: blacklisting of defaulting contractors via provincial restriction committees; ring-fencing of infrastructure budgets to prevent funds being diverted; mandatory digital tracking of all construction projects with public-facing dashboards; quarterly performance reporting to “MinMec”, a body comprising ministers and provincial MECs; the establishment of procurement “war rooms” staffed by engineers, legal advisers and supply chain experts; and real-time audit collaboration with the auditor-general.

Macpherson said the measures are intended to convert the department into a delivery-focused entity. “The days of doing business with the government without delivering are over,” he said.

The framework is grounded in section 195 of the constitution, which mandates transparent, accountable and development-orientated public administration. It also aligns with the Public Finance Management Act and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Act, which regulate procurement and contractor performance.

Macpherson confirmed the CIDB will assist in enforcing blacklisting provisions, and that a joint committee of the national and provincial treasuries will monitor budgets.

“Every rand spent must bring value to the people who paid for it,” he said, adding that clean governance was the baseline, not a compliance exercise.

The plan’s implementation includes full deployment of the digital tracking system by March 2026. Departments will be required to submit quarterly progress reports to MinMec, with non-compliance triggering administrative consequences.

The procurement war rooms are expected to start operations in the next quarter, focusing on high-value tenders and risk mitigation.

Macpherson also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates operating in the construction sector, noting that more than 850 arrests and 240 convictions had been made under the Durban Declaration on racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance. He also called for co-ordinated action between law enforcement, private security and affected communities.

Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders SA, welcomed the framework but said its success depended on “implementation fidelity ... we have seen many failures by the government due to a lack of implementation.”

Mnisi also emphasised the need for timely contractor payments and rigorous enforcement of blacklisting protocols to restore sectoral performance to pre-pandemic levels.

The announcement of the plan coincided with heightened parliamentary scrutiny of the department’s handling of forensic investigations. On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on public works prevented officials from presenting a summary of a forensic report into a hospital oxygen plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust. Committee chair Carol Phiri insisted on receiving the full PwC report by Friday, citing Rule 138 of the National Assembly rules, which empowers committees to compel document disclosure.

Macpherson defended the decision to withhold the full report, citing ongoing disciplinary hearings and criminal investigations involving health department officials.

“You can’t just put big pieces of evidence into the public until those matters have concluded,” he said, noting that IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka had been suspended.