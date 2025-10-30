Macpherson unveils action plan for public works contractor failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has unveiled an action plan to deal with systemic failures in public infrastructure and restore accountability across all three spheres of government.

Provincial MECs of public works & infrastructure and the minister devised a six-point framework in a meeting, responding to findings by the auditor-general in her 2024/25 report.

Among other things, the audit report flagged persistent delays and contract management failures in the provinces. The construction and public infrastructure sector has also been hard hit by other malaises, including extortion, corruption, fraud, as well as late and nondelivery of paid-for projects.

The reforms comprise the blacklisting of defaulting contractors; ring-fencing infrastructure budgets to prevent funds being diverted; mandatory digital tracking of all construction projects with public-facing dashboards; quarterly performance reporting; the establishment of procurement “war rooms” staffed by engineers, legal advisers and supply chain experts; and real-time audit collaborations with the auditor-general.

“The days of doing business with the government without delivering are over,” the minister said.

Macpherson said the Construction Industry Development Board would help in enforcing blacklisting provisions, and that a joint committee of the national and provincial treasuries would monitor budgets.

“Every rand spent must bring value to the people who paid for it,” he said.

The plan’s implementation includes full deployment of the digital tracking system by March 2026. Departments will be required to submit quarterly progress reports to ministerial and MEC meetings, with noncompliance triggering administrative consequences.

The procurement war rooms are expected to start operations in the next quarter, focusing on high-value tenders and risk mitigation.

Macpherson also said the department was committed to dismantling criminal syndicates operating in the construction sector, noting that more than 850 arrests and 240 convictions had been made under the Durban Declaration on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance.

He also called for co-ordinated action between law enforcement, private security firms and affected communities.

Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders SA, welcomed the framework but said its success depended on implementation. “We have seen many failures by the government due to a lack of implementation,” he said.

Mnisi said there was a need for timely contractor payments and rigorous enforcement of blacklisting protocols to restore sectoral performance to prepandemic levels.

The announcement of the plan coincided with heightened parliamentary scrutiny of the department’s handling of forensic investigations.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on public works prevented officials from presenting a summary of a forensic report into a hospital oxygen plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust.

Committee chair Carol Phiri insisted on receiving the full PwC report by Friday, citing National Assembly rules, which empower committees to compel document disclosure.

Macpherson defended the decision to withhold the full report, citing ongoing disciplinary hearings and criminal investigations involving health department officials.

“You can’t just put big pieces of evidence into the public until those matters have concluded,” he said, noting that IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka had been suspended.