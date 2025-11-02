Business Day Enterprise Supplier and Skills Development in partnership with Microsoft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For more than three decades, Microsoft has been a trusted partner in SA, empowering individuals and organisations to achieve more.

Looking ahead, Microsoft’s 2030 vision “to fuel Africa’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth” underscores the importance of SA’s leadership in the African tech ecosystem.

SA’s pathway to becoming the tech gateway into Africa is tested daily in hyperlocal realities: the small business owner in a township dealing with infrastructure challenges, the youth graduate in need of digital skills that translate into work, and the entrepreneur with an idea but no access to finance.

These are some of the barriers that must be dismantled if growth is to be truly inclusive. At the same time, there is reason for optimism. SA boasts a well-developed financial services ecosystem and a diversified economy across mining, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and technology — all sectors hungry for digital skills.

Technology investment momentum is building, with Southern Africa closing 2024 on a record R13.35bn in venture capital across 1,325 deals, according to the 2025 Savca VC survey.

Government reforms in energy and logistics are opening new opportunities in green industries, and the African Continental Free Trade Area is unlocking a single market of 1.7-billion people that will expand Africa’s middle class and lift millions out of poverty by 2030.

Without a skilled workforce to power this transformation, these opportunities risk being missed.

According to the World Economic Forum, 60% of companies in the Global South identify a critical skills gap as a key barrier to digitally transforming by 2030.

Addressing this gap is essential for fostering economic growth and innovation.

Read ‘Unlocking SME Growth’:

As the broad-based BEE executive at Microsoft SA, I’m especially proud of our commitment to enterprise and supplier development (ESD), where we’re focused on giving SA’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) the resources, insights and opportunities they need to succeed.

This work is about more than just technology; it’s about creating lasting impact by breaking down barriers, supporting entrepreneurs and making sure opportunity is within reach.

From empowering black SMMEs to fostering digital skills and enhancing supplier diversity and inclusivity, Microsoft’s initiatives go beyond empowerment to create lasting change.

Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE executive, Microsoft SA. Picture: SUPPLIED (BDTV )

Through our Equity Equivalent Investment Programme and Emerging Partner Programme, we’re actively helping SMMEs, especially those led by black women and previously disadvantaged groups, grow in a sustainable way.

With access to technology, training and tailored support, we’re building an ecosystem that fosters resilience, growth and innovation.

We know that technology is a powerful enabler. AI and digital tools are helping businesses streamline operations, make informed decisions and discover new avenues for growth.

As technology unlocks new opportunities, we ensure safety within the entire digital ecosystem. That is why security, trust and compliance are embedded in everything we do.

For many of our partners, this means being able to focus on what truly matters: their customers, their communities and their mission. With Microsoft’s support, companies like Talanta.co have used our Emerging Partner Programme to expand into new digital markets, while initiatives like the Barberton ESD Hub are equipping rural entrepreneurs with the skills and opportunities to build resilient businesses.

These are just two examples of how local enterprises are translating access to technology into lasting impact. Whether a company builds apps or delivers services, there is opportunity for any company that wants to partner with Microsoft to accelerate its growth and success in the partner network.

Our R1.3bn investment in digital skills, enablement, SMME empowerment and research & development over the next 10 years is creating opportunities for SMMEs and individuals to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Alongside our pledge to equip 1-million South Africans with AI skills, we continue to expand cloud infrastructure to accelerate the digital and AI economy. By working with technical & vocational education and training colleges and industry partners, we’re dedicated to closing the skills gap and preparing young South Africans for meaningful, future-ready careers, while ensuring the digital infrastructure exists to support their growth.

Seeing what’s possible when opportunity and innovation meet is inspiring. At Microsoft, we’re committed to supporting them every step of the way.

Together, we are not just imagining a brighter future — we’re building it, one empowered individual and organisation at a time.

• Luvuno is BBBEE executive at Microsoft SA