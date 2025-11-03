Luke Feltham named new editor-in-chief of Business Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luke Feltham has been appointed editor-in-chief of Business Day, with effect from November 1.

A former editor of the Mail & Guardian, Feltham brings wide experience in both print journalism and digital publishing.

Nwabisa Makunga, MD of news and media at Arena Holdings, owners of Business Day, said the appointment comes at a pivotal moment “as we accelerate our growth as a modern, audience-driven newsroom”.

For 40 years, Business Day has been a go-to source for factual, business-agenda-setting news for SA’s professional and investor class. The publication, launched in May 1985, emerged as the direct successor to the defunct Rand Daily Mail, a legendary anti-apartheid newspaper forced to close amid government pressure in 1985.

Under its new leadership, Arena expects Business Day “will build on its legacy of excellence to reach even greater audiences, delivering the sharp, trusted financial and business journalism that defines our brand with renewed digital agility and innovation”.

Feltham, who began his new role this week, is excited about growing the publication’s place in SA’s financial markets and media fraternities.

“Business Day occupies a special place in our democracy. Its agenda-setting news and insight make it a publication that demands a place on your desk every morning and a permanently open tab in your browser,” he said.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to that legacy. I have the privilege of joining an exceptionally talented newsroom, filled with experienced journalists across a range of beats.”

Throughout his career, Feltham’s work has covered a variety of disciplines, including sport, politics, economics and historical investigations.

“Quality journalism is as important today as it has ever been. At Business Day, we will continue to serve our readers, viewers and listeners with integrity and purpose,” he said.

A graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand, he holds a BA in political science and government, a BA Hons in philosophy and a master’s degree in political studies.