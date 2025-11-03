NUM urges government’s action on Beeshoek mine retrenchments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A total of 622 mineworkers are facing a bleak festive season and Christmas following the announcement of a retrenchment process by mining company Assmang, which is set to put its Beeshoek iron ore operation in the Northern Cape under care and maintenance at the end of November.

This has spurred the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to ask the government to intervene. The NUM is one of the largest unions in SA’s mining industry, the latter of which contributed about 6% to GDP valued at R4.6-trillion in 2024.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the union specifically wants the government to take immediate steps to ensure the renewal of the supply contract Beeshoek had with troubled steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), “or implement alternative solutions that secure continued employment for affected workers”.

“The formal consultation process initiated by the mine via a Section 189 notice earlier this year concluded on October 27. This painful process has confirmed that 622 employees will be retrenched, effective November 30,” Mammburu said.

“This retrenchment will have a devastating impact on our members, their families, and the greater Postmansburg community. Retrenchments are always painful and deeply concerning for unions, as they strike at the heart of workers’ dignity, livelihoods, and the economic lifeblood of communities built around mining operations.”

The NUM, an affiliate of ANC ally Cosatu, held its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday and Friday, where it reflected on issues affecting the industry.

“As the NEC, we are deeply concerned about Assmang’s approach throughout this process. We note their insistence on applying a uniform retrenchment model across different operations without recognising the unique socio-economic and operational circumstances of each site,” Mammburu said.

He said the union would stand with the affected workers and demanded that Assmang and all relevant regulatory authorities fully comply with legal, ethical, and social obligations.

“The NUM specifically calls on the government, the department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR), and all social partners to immediately intervene with concrete measures to prevent socioeconomic collapse, including job protection initiatives and community support,” Mammburu said.

Meanwhile, Business Day reported last week that the labour court ruled that Amsa must reinstate the employees it retrenched at its Newcastle and Vereeniging plants on October 21 and restart a consultation process with Numsa.

In January, Amsa, Africa’s largest steel producer, announced its decision to close its long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging, affecting at least 3,500 jobs, which have now risen to about 4,000.

The decision was due to “prolonged weak economic conditions, logistics and energy challenges, and unsustainable competition from low-cost imports”.

It has been a torrid few years for Amsa’s long steel business, with it having posted cumulative losses of R1.7bn since 2023.