New taxi union will be muscle for drivers’ rights

There are an estimated 400,000 workers in the taxi industry, which transports about 16.5-million passengers a day, contributes R50bn to GDP annually and spends more than R20bn on fuel a year.

In a first for the country’s multibillion-rand taxi industry, the SA Taxi Drivers Workers Union (Satdwu) was formally registered with the registrar of labour on Monday.

This means minibus taxi drivers who join Satdwu will be represented by the union when it comes to wage negotiations and other conditions of employment enshrined in the Labour Relations Amendment Act, such as embarking on strikes.

The move also means the union would have to flex its muscle and rally behind the full implementation of benefits such as the legislated national minimum wage, the Unemployment Fund and Compensation Fund.

The union’s registration comes as the taxi industry has been resisting attempts aimed at formalising it to ensure the R50bn it generates contributes to the national tax revenue base.

In a keynote address during the national taxi summit in 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We share a common aspiration to see the minibus taxi industry overcome its challenges, adapt in response to the demands of modern public transportation and ultimately grow and thrive. At the heart of all our endeavours is formalisation, regulation and economic empowerment.”

Nothing came of Ramaphosa’s formalisation calls, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, during his tenure as transport minister, also failed in his efforts to formalise an industry long plagued by allegations of criminal underworld ties and violence.

Satdwu founder and general secretary Eric Munyai, speaking to Business Day on Thursday, said the plan was to be the biggest union in the industry and bring about unity and peace. This, he said, would result in the regulation of the sector.

“Now that we have received our certificate from the labour registrar, the plan moving forward is to embark on a membership recruitment drive and open offices in all nine provinces and at every municipality in the country,” Munyai said.

The union is affiliated with labour federation Cosatu, a key ally of the ANC. Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “Having guided and assisted the emerging union through the registration process for nearly a year, Cosatu is pleased Satdwu is now free to focus on securing and advancing the rights of the workers within its sector.”

“Around 15-million South Africans rely on taxis for their daily commute to work, school and recreation. Despite the critical role they play in the country’s transport system, taxi drivers are among the most exploited and vulnerable workers in SA.

“They work incredibly long hours; they get up at the crack of dawn to ensure the early risers are transported to work on time; they are also the last to get to bed, having ensured that those who work the last shift, like restaurant workers, get home safely.”

Taxi drivers toiled under a lot of stress to meet “impossible daily revenue targets employers set for them”, and they also had to contend with industry violence, among other issues.

“Due to this, taxi drivers risk their lives each time they get behind the wheel. They are also responsible for the lives of their passengers. All these factors culminate in higher-than-normal levels of stress. Tragically, taxi and bus passengers, bus drivers, traffic officers and other members of society too are often exposed to such violence,” Sabela said.

“It is these issues and more that Satdwu will have to take up to ensure taxi drivers’ conditions of work are improved.

“Enforcement of the national minimum wage and registration with the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund, as well as compliance with all our labour laws, are also some of the issues Satdwu would have to follow up on. Cosatu will continue to work closely with Satdwu to achieve this.”