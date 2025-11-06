PODCAST | Eskom’s Dan Marokane on trust, reform and the energy transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eskom’s ongoing turnaround is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Tiisetso Motsoeneng is joined by Dan Marokane, Eskom’s group CEO.

Marokane reflects on what it takes to lead SA’s most scrutinised institution, and one that carries the weight of the nation’s economic stability.

After years of crisis, leadership changes and a collapse in public trust, Eskom appears to be inching toward stability.

The power utility, once synonymous with rolling blackouts and governance failures, has reported its first profit in eight years and seen a steady improvement in operational performance.

Still, the question remains: is this progress sustainable?

Marokane discusses efforts to rebuild trust in an organisation that was demoralised by years of internal dysfunction, restore accountability across all levels, and shift a workplace culture that had become uncertain.

He acknowledges the challenge of providing power to municipalities and communities that struggle to pay while managing mounting debt and rising input costs.

At the same time, Eskom is being reshaped by a shifting electricity market that is moving away from a near-monopoly toward private generation, renewable energy expansion and market liberalisation

The energy executive outlines Eskom’s recent financial performance; the role of Eskom Green; the future of coal; and navigating the country’s energy transition.

• Producer: Lindiwe Tsobo. Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.