KZN youth pitch their way to success in Samsung-Ocule IT Enterprise Development Bootcamp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The top performers in the 2025 Samsung SA and Ocule IT Enterprise Development Bootcamp's final Pitch and Polish session.

The young participants in Samsung SA and Ocule IT’s 2025 Enterprise Development Bootcamp capped off four months of masterclasses and intensive mentorship with a high-stakes Pitch and Polish session at the end of October.

Hosted in KwaZulu-Natal, this transformative bootcamp is part of Samsung’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). With a focus on investment readiness, it’s designed to equip both existing entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners in the ICT sector with the essential skills and knowledge needed to launch and grow their businesses.

Priority was given to participants from underserved communities in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as alumni of the Samsung Electronics Technician Programme and Ocule IT’s Electronics Technician/Artisan Programme.

One of the goals of the bootcamp is to motivate these young technicians to create businesses that tackle the repair of consumer electronics, while promoting a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency within their respective communities.

At the Pitch and Polish session, the top performers in each of three categories were awarded a cash prize to support them in furthering their business journey:

Established SMES: R100,000

Start-ups: R75,000

Ideation (aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative ideas): R50,000

“The Enterprise Development Bootcamp is part of Samsung’s broader commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and digital skills development in SA,” says Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP project manager.

“As a socially responsible company, we are intent on investing in KwaZulu-Natal — the country’s gateway for African and global trade — as well as contributing to the province’s youth entrepreneurship.”

“The programme is a key driver of job creation and small business development, contributing to economic growth and community empowerment in KwaZulu-Natal,” says Sanele Gcumisa, managing member of Ocule IT.

“It goes beyond providing financial aid; it is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower young technicians with the essential business skills and knowledge needed for sustainable growth and success.

“Together with Samsung, we are dedicated to providing guidance, mentorship and support to help participants establish sustainable businesses as well as secure investment opportunities.”

This article was sponsored by Samsung SA.