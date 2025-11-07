PIC amends BEE lending policies after Acapulco debacle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has revised its black empowerment lending policy to make it less dependent on dividend repayments, following the Acapulco debacle.

The PIC, which has assets under management of R3.5-trillion, paid R400m to Acapulco, a BEEpartner, for its share in Lanseria Airport after Acapulco defaulted on the repayment of the loan in 2023.

The repayment of the interest and servicing of the loan were dependent on dividend payments by Lanseria Airport.

Deputy finance minister and PIC chair David Masondo told a meeting of parliament’s finance committee on Friday that the PIC was not happy with the outcome of the arbitration, which had led to the payment of more than R400m to Acapulco, and that the corporation was considering whether to challenge it in court.

Acapulco received a R333m loan from the PIC to buy a 25% stake in the airport, which by 2023 came to about R630m including interest.

Arbitration was necessary to value the Acapulco shares that the PIC took over to perfect its security of the loan. If the value of the shares exceeded the loan amount the PIC had to pay the difference to Acapulco.

There was no agreement on that, with PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini saying the valuation by the arbitrators was “completely unacceptable”. Nevertheless the PIC paid Acapulco more than R400m

Masondo said the first legal opinion the PIC received was that there were no prospects for the success of a legal challenge to the arbitrated valuation, and the PIC had sought an opinion from senior counsel. “We don’t want to appeal and waste more money,” Masondo said.

With it now having a 62% stake in Lanseria Airport, the task — if a legal challenge is unsuccessful — is to create value and cash flow and, over time, to reduce the PIC’s exposure in the airport, Masondo said.

He also said the PIC had to consider the wisdom of black empowerment structures, which depended on dividend payments by the underlying asset for the repayment of the loan. These had not proved efficient, as the loans could not be serviced because black entrepreneurs did not have their own funds, liquidity and collateral.

The PIC had been mulling over whether it should do away with those types of structures. The question, however, was what that would mean for BEE ownership.

A review was undertaken as to why such structures resulted in underperforming loans, and it was found that many BEE structures were not commercially sound “because they were overly dependent on uncertain dividends”, and inadequately collateralised.

Masondo said the PIC had to maintain its commitment to transformation without undermining its returns.

“The PIC has strengthened its funding approach to ensure that empowerment transactions are structured on robust commercial principles while making an impact. The new funding structures now include clear dividend policies to include cash flows necessary to service the loan.”