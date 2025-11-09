POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Khampepe commission to start public hearings into lack of TRC prosecutions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is set to address the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) youth symposium in Joburg this week.

The APRM is a self-monitoring instrument adopted by AU member states to cultivate and foster peer learning and accountability among fellow African countries on governance issues.

The two-day event to be held at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, Joburg, is being convened under the theme “Youth in Governance: From Promise to Prosperity”.

Held in collaboration with the department of public service & administration, the event will bring together youth leaders, policymakers, parliamentarians, academics and development partners from across Africa.

Also on Monday, the Khampepe commission of inquiry, established to investigate the political suppression of investigations and prosecutions related to Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases, is scheduled to start public hearings. The commission was formed after pressure from families seeking justice for apartheid-era crimes that remain unprosecuted despite TRC recommendations.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will reconvene on Tuesday to hear evidence from National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi.

Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations of political interference in police investigations and accused embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu and others of having links to criminal underworld bosses.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is set to continue this week.

Rudi Dicks, head of project management in the presidency, is on Monday set to hold a conversation with Ann Bernstein, founder and executive director of development think-tank the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE), on the country’s reform efforts under Operation Vulindlela and how their implementation can be accelerated.

Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative of the Treasury and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, was set up in 2020 to reinvigorate the economy. Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address in February that the second phase of the initiative would focus on fixing local government.

As a lead-up to the G20 summit in Joburg later this month, the UNDP, a UN agency aimed at eradicating poverty and reducing inequalities through sustainable and inclusive development, together with the AU and the Open Society Foundation, is set to host a high-level multi-stakeholder dialogue on Thursday titled “Turning mineral wealth into negotiating power: Africa and critical mineral supply chains”.

The dialogue will bring together senior policymakers, regional institutions, development partners and thought leaders to reflect on Africa’s strategic positioning within global critical supply chains “and to advance a shared vision for value addition, beneficiation and sustainable development”.

Also taking place on Thursday, the Governance Consortium, a group of global governance specialists, is set to host a G20 sideline event on financing Africa’s democratic future. Held in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Sub-Saharan Africa (FNF), the gathering will convene youth leaders, policymakers, innovators and governance actors across the continent to explore innovative, inclusive and sustainable financing models that place young people at the centre of democratic development.

Parliament is gearing up for a busy week with a number of portfolio committees set to receive briefings.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on correctional services is set to be briefed by the department of correctional services on the first- and second-quarter financial and performance reports for 2025/26.

The portfolio committee on transport will be briefed by the auditor-general on the 2024/25 annual report of the Road Accident Fund.

The portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture will hold a follow-up meeting with the Netball World Cup 2023 board on the audited financial statements for the 2023/24 financial year.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on small business development will hold a follow-up meeting with the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs on spaza shop licences.

The portfolio committee on human settlements will receive feedback from the department of human settlements on the proposal for decentralising the emergency fund for housing relief to individuals affected by natural disasters or other emergencies. The provinces of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, Free State and the North West will brief the committee on their preparedness and readiness to deal with floods and disasters during the upcoming rainy seasons.

On Friday, the portfolio committee on science, technology & innovation will be briefed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on the Advanced Agriculture and Food Cluster, with special focus on the red meat industry and surveillance technology for pests and diseases.